ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apparel

Nike’s Blazer Mid ’77 “Voodoo” Arrives With A Detachable Doll

By Jovani Hernandez
sneakernews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSince debuting in the 1970s, the Nike Blazer Mid has accomplished a lot both on the hardwood and away from it. In the last five years, the mid-top silhouette has become a go-to option among fashion-goers given its versatility and budget-friendly price. For its latest proposition, the first-ever Nike Basketball sneaker...

sneakernews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Footwear News

The Innovative Air Jordan 11 Adapt to Release in a ‘Legend Blue’ Colorway

A new iteration of the futuristic Air Jordan 11 Adapt sneaker is coming soon. Sneaker leak social media account @zSneakerheadz shared images of the latest Air Jordan 11 Adapt “Legend Blue” on social media yesterday to give a detailed look at the style ahead of its release. The shoe features a predominantly white-based color scheme on the mesh upper that’s coupled with a grid-like pattern that’s dressed in blue. Adding to the look are gray accents covering the mudguard, which typically features premium patent leather instead of soft suede used on this pair. The shoe’s signature design element is the buttons on...
APPAREL
defpen

Air Jordan 4 Retro ‘Red Thunder’ Release

Releasing this Holiday season the Air Jordan 4 Retro “Red Thunder” has a lot of hype to live up to. Taking on such a nickname, for obvious reasons, there is a lot of anticipation for the upcoming release. Looking to walk in the same footsteps as its predecessor the “Thunder” Air Jordan 4, the color blocking is in true form.
LIFESTYLE
inputmag.com

A new shoe brand ripped off Kanye’s iconic Nike Air Yeezy 2 sneakers

Nike has spent the last year-plus repeatedly turning to the courts in a heightened effort to crack down on bootleggers, but there’s one emergent brand that hasn’t been scared off yet. Meta/Father LLC is set to launch its debut sneaker in the form of a clear and obvious Nike Air...
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

Jordan Brand Revives the Classic Air Jordan 11 "Cool Grey" In This Week's Best Footwear Drops

School is almost out for winter break, the weather is starting to drastically become colder and everyone is starting to really delve into the festive spirit for the upcoming Christmas and New Year holidays. And in case you were thinking of blessing a friend, loved one or family member with some new kicks this holly jolly season you’re in luck because all of your favorite footwear brands like Jordan Brand,
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nike Basketball#Nike Shoe#Voodoo Doll#Nike Com#The Air Jordan
Complex

Virgil Abloh’s Death and the Sudden Spike in Off-White Sneaker Prices

The passing of designer and overall multi-hyphenate Virgil Abloh sent shockwaves across the sneaker and streetwear communities. Though he’d been privately battling a rare form of cancer since 2019, the last two years leading up to Abloh’s death were some of the most ambitious of his career, with the designer serving as artistic director of Louis Vuitton’s menswear line and releasing several new Off-White x Nike projects. Before his death, almost all of Abloh’s original “The 10” Off-White x Nike silhouettes sold for an average of over $1,000 on the secondary market. And most of the Off-White x Nike collaborations already carried a hefty price tag on sites like StockX and GOAT.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Complex

The Best Air Jordans of 2021

Nostalgia once again dominates this year’s list of top Air Jordans, but the generational shift that appeared to be emerging on our mid-year list has solidified as the year closes. We are now undoubtedly in an era where non-original colorways like the “Cool Grey” Air Jordan 11 and “Lightning” Air Jordan 4 have been in the pantheon of sneaker culture long enough to come back and be cherished as if they were worn by Michael Jordan in his prime.
APPAREL
inputmag.com

Nike and Stüssy are making a sleek ‘panda’ Air Force 1 mid sneaker

Stüssy's history of collaborating dates back to 2000, when it released two versions of the Nike Air Huarache exclusively in its London flagship store. Contrasting the detailed partnerships of today, the brand kept it simple; there were no Stüssy logos or design alterations, just clean color schemes as imagined by Michael Kopelman, an original member of the Stüssy tribe.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Hypebae

Nike Brings a Clean Pink Colorway to the Blazer

Few sneakers have as much history as the Nike Blazer. One of the Swoosh brand’s first silhouettes, the OG basketball shoe has served as a starting point for iconic collaborations at the hands of sacai and Virgil Abloh. This time around, the classic ’70s model gets a women’s-focused release. The...
APPAREL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Nike
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Apparel
Highsnobiety

Patta & Nike's Air Max 1 "The Wave" Arrives in Black

Model: Air Max 1 "The Wave" Editor's Notes: The fourth and final installment of Patta and Nike's "The Wave" collection is almost upon us, offering a friendly reminder that waves don't die. Has the Air Max 1's comeback officially begun? I'd like to think so. A couple of months ago,...
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

Nike Will Bring Back the Air Flight Lite Mid “Scottie Pippen”

Scottie truthers rejoice. The Air Flight Lite Mid, which Scottie Pippen famously donned as a “Dream Team” member during the 1992 Summer Olympics, will re-release for its 30th anniversary. With a timeless construction that features an all-white leather upper and university red details, the Air Flight Lite Mid...
APPAREL
Footwear News

Sofia Vergara Elevates Her Height in Puma Platform Sneakers With Bedazzled Gucci Top & Skinny Jeans

Sofia Vergara is always one to turn heads, whether she’s making a public appearance or simply stepping out to run an errand. Yesterday, on Dec. 16, the “Modern Family” alum was spotted in L.A. doing the latter, hitting the pavement in her favorite Puma sneakers as of late. She paired the affordable style, dubbed the Cali Wedge, with an off-white Gucci crewneck sweatshirt featuring bedazzled lettering and ripped jeans. You can cop the exact Gucci “1921” sweatshirt adorned with black crystals for $1,450. The Walmart fashion designer, who also donned a quilted black leather YSL crossbody bag, has worn the same elevated Puma style on a number of occasions recently, even pairing them with skirts and dresses as well as jeans. Vergara, 49, pulled her look together by masking up in a pink and black leopard print face covering. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara) Ahead, shop the popular Puma look and others similar to it for yourself. To Buy: Puma Cali Wedge Sneakers, $80 (was $90); dsw.com To Buy: Alexander McQueen Women’s Suede Oversized Sneakers, $580; saksfifthavenue.com To Buy: Kate Spade Lift Sneakers, $128; saksfifthavenue.com Click through the gallery to see Sofia Vergara’s street style evolution through the years. 
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Hypebae

The Nike Blazer Gets a Jumbo Swoosh

Originally released in 1972 as a basketball shoe, the Nike Blazer has a rich history as one of Nike’s first silhouettes. Since its release, the Blazer has seen many reinventions, most notably at the hands of Sacai and Virgil Abloh‘s Off-White™. Now, the Blazer is reimagined yet again, with an exaggerated Swoosh. Dubbed the Nike Blazer Mid ‘77 Jumbo, the vintage-inspired sneaker that first hit shelves last month has returned in a classic white and green colorway.
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

The Nike Dunk Low “Goldenrod” Releases Tomorrow

The Nike Dunk Low “Goldenrod” has been rumored to return during the holiday season since mid-August. And after logistical delays, the pair finally returns stateside tomorrow, December 16th. Based on the University of Iowa’s athletics programs’ colors, the upcoming sneakers deliver a one-two-punch of flair and heritage. First...
BEAUTY & FASHION
SneakerFiles

FPAR x Nike SB Blazer Low ‘Cool Grey’ Official Images

Japanese streetwear brand FPAR is back with its latest provocative collaboration with Nike. Standing for “Forty Percent Against Rights”, FPAR believes that once a work is altered beyond 40 percent, the rights to that work don’t exist anymore. Reflecting FPAR’s love for skating and their belief that skateboarding and a...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
hypebeast.com

Nike Blazer Mid Honors Cleveland's Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

Is adding another colorway in “Cleveland Rocks” to its Blazer Mid, paying homage to the city of Cleveland that is known to be home to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. Dressed in a black canvas upper, this Blazer Mid iteration sees matching overlays across the mudguard. Hits of white can be seen on the sidewalls that complement the embroidered flaming Swoosh on the lateral and a white tumbled leather Swoosh on the medial. Contrasting the rock-inspired pair are the stark white shoelaces and exposed foam tongue. More Nike logos arrive on the heels in the form of embroidery. “CLE” and “26” are printed to insoles atop an all-White rubber outsole to complete the design.
APPAREL

Comments / 0

Community Policy