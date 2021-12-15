ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Intel's Gelsinger Backpedals, Calls TSMC 'Spectacular' at Bargaining Table

By Anton Shilov
Tom's Hardware
Tom's Hardware
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

After calling Taiwan a geopolitically unstable location for manufacturing, Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger flew to the country to negotiate with rival foundry TSMC about outsourcing more of Intel's own chip manufacturing to the company. Unsurprisingly, Gelsinger's rhetoric changed on the trip as he admitted that TSMC's contract production model has largely...

www.tomshardware.com

