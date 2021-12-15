ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch: Steph Curry breaks Ray Allen's NBA all-time 3-pointer record with historic jumper vs. Knicks

By Tommy Call III
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The stage was set for history on Tuesday night.

Golden State Warriors guard Steph Curry needed just two 3-pointers against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden to become the NBA’s new all-time leader from beyond the arc.

With history waiting, Curry didn’t waste much time. The seven-time All-Star guard matched Ray Allen’s mark of 2973 with an early jumper. Then, with 7:33 remaining in the first quarter, Curry buried a deep 3-pointer over Alec Burks to pass the Hall of Famer for the most made 3-pointers in history.

With his triple against the Knicks, it was official; no player in NBA history has made more 3-pointers than Curry. The Warriors point guard now stands alone at the top of the list with 2974 made 3-pointers.

Watch the special moment when Curry made history via @warriors on Twitter:

After he made the historic shot, Curry was able to share a moment and celebrate with his teammates, his family in attendance, Reggie Miller and Allen.

Curry finished the game shooting 5-of-15 from deep on the way to 22 points in Golden State’s 105-96 victory over New York.

The 33-year-old guard will get two days off before getting the chance to build his record on Friday against the Boston Celtics.

The post originally appeared on Warriors Wire. Follow Warriors Wire on Facebook and Twitter.

PHOTOS: Every 50-point game in Stephen Curry's NBA career

