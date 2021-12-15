ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorsports

Hamilton receives knighthood days after losing F1 title

By Associated Press
kion546.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWINDSOR, England (AP) — Lewis Hamilton has picked up a new title only days after losing one on the track....

kion546.com

Comments / 0

Related
firstsportz.com

Lewis Hamilton beats Max Verstappen to FIA personality award

Lewis was not able to get his hands on the driver’s championship this season but it is not all gloom for Lewis Hamilton as he was chosen for the award of the FIA personality of the year. He has got some silverware this season and it was just about right giving him the trophy as he showed tremendous class during the whole season and especially in his final post-race interview where he applauded Max.
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

Lewis Hamilton will not retire from F1, says former Mercedes teammate Nico Rosberg

Nico Rosberg expects his former Mercedes Formula 1 teammate Lewis Hamilton to be back on the grid to challenge Max Verstappen for the title once again in 2022.Team principal Toto Wolff admitted he and Hamilton felt “disillusioned” after the seven-time world champion lost out to Max Verstappen on the very last lap of the season in the finale at Abu Dhabi, after a late safety car restarted handled in controversial and unprecedented circumstances by FIA Race Director Michael Masi.Wolff’s comments, which came in his first public appearance since the conclusion of the race at Yas Marina, led to speculation...
MOTORSPORTS
racer.com

Ben Sulayem warns ‘no forgiveness’ if Hamilton breached rules

New FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem says there can be “no forgiveness” if Lewis Hamilton breached rules by not attending the FIA Prize Giving Gala, but wants time to analyze the situation before jumping to conclusions. Hamilton and team principal Toto Wolff did not attend Thursday’s event in...
MOTORSPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Max Verstappen
Person
Lewis Hamilton
Telegraph

Christian Horner exclusive interview: 'It's a shame how Mercedes took defeat - they made the tactical error with Hamilton'

Still exhilarated by the most incendiary finale in Formula One history, Christian Horner has little time for the idea that Lewis Hamilton was denied an eighth world title by some act of grand larceny. Never mind being “robbed” in Abu Dhabi, as Toto Wolff’s wife Susie has alleged, Red Bull’s team principal argues Mercedes were merely outsmarted by superior strategy and by Max Verstappen’s peerless opportunism during a chaotic final-lap shootout. “We’ve done nothing wrong,” he says, emphatically. “We won the race on the track.”
MOTORSPORTS
firstsportz.com

Max Verstappen Girlfriend: List of women the Red Bull ace has dated

Max Verstappen broke onto the big stage in 2015, and has been on the upward trajectory since then. The 24-year-old driver has been one of the most consistent drivers in Formula One for the past three seasons, finishing P3 in overall standings in 2020 and 2021. Max Verstappen is a...
CELEBRITIES
FanSided

Formula 1: The cause of Sergio Perez’s mysterious retirement

Why did Sergio Perez mysteriously retire from the 2021 Formula 1 season finale during the safety car period ahead of the final restart?. Like teammate Max Verstappen, Sergio Perez made a pit stop for new tires during the late safety car period in Sunday’s 2021 Formula 1 season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix at Yas Marina Circuit.
MOTORSPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#F1#Knighthood#British Royal Family#Uk#Ap
AFP

Sporting world battles surging Covid cases

The coronavirus is once again disrupting global sport, forcing the cancellation of English Premier League matches and the scrapping of a one-day cricket series. AFP Sport looks at the state of play around the world as authorities scramble to cope with the surging pandemic. -- Five of the 10 Premier League matches scheduled for this weekend are off. The clubs are due to meet on Monday to discuss the crisis, with differences emerging over whether to temporarily halt the season as a firebreaker for infections or to carry on. Brentford manager Thomas Frank has called for a "circuit break" as positive tests multiply during the busiest time in the English football calendar. Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp said it could soon become impossible to maintain the schedule as squads become over-stretched by Covid absences and injuries. -- Morocco coach Vahid Halilhodzic has expressed his fear that the already-delayed Africa Cup of Nations, due to kick off in Cameroon next month, could be called off due to the renewed threat of Covid-19 and the possibility that European clubs might not release players for the tournament.
NFL
The Independent

Trent celebrates Liverpool win, Eriksen bids farewell – Friday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from December 17.FootballLiverpool players celebrated their victory over Newcastle.😝 pic.twitter.com/NRA6xANFVS— Liverpool FC (@LFC) December 17, 2021Not bad.... not bad at all 😁 🚀 pic.twitter.com/BK6rSlMfgO— Jordan Henderson (@JHenderson) December 16, 2021Another win at Anfield 🥶❤️ #YNWA pic.twitter.com/ozPhVNKNVL— Ibrahima Konate (@IbrahimaKonate_) December 16, 2021Inter Milan said a fond farewell to Christian Eriksen.📸 | CHRIS ALL THE BEST, @ChrisEriksen8! We've experienced some unforgettable moments together 🖤💙 pic.twitter.com/b7HrUzh8WO— Inter 🏆🇮🇹 (@Inter_en) December 17, 2021Kylian Mbappe...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Andy Murray takes positives after defeat to Andrey Rublev in Abu Dhabi

Andy Murray believes he has greater clarity in how he will approach his matches next year after taking the positives from reaching the final of the Mubadala World Tennis Championship.Murray was denied a third title at the exhibition event in Abu Dhabi having won in 2009 and 2015, after being outgunned by Andrey Rublev who prevailed 6-4 7-6 (2) on Saturday evening.The Scot, 34, has defeated British compatriot Dan Evans and 20-time grand slam winner Rafael Nadal in the last few days so was not too downcast at going down to a player ranked fifth in the world.The...
TENNIS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Formula One
NewsBreak
Motorsports
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Sports
AFP

Australia remove openers to leave England in deep trouble

England were battling to stay in the second Ashes Test on Friday after Australia removed both openers in a fiery spell under lights on day two to leave the visitors reeling. The home team declared their first innings on a commanding 473 for nine in Adelaide, leaving England to face a trying 40 minutes against a swinging pink ball. They didn't fare well with under-pressure Rory Burns lasting just three balls against a rampant Mitchell Starc, edging a rising delivery to Steve Smith at second slip after making just four. Haseeb Hameed hung on slightly longer before Michael Neser, in for skipper Pat Cummins -- who pulled out of the Test at the last minute over a Covid scare -- bagged his maiden Test scalp.
SPORTS
AFP

England collapse again as Australia turn screw in 2nd Test

England were staring down the barrel of another sorry defeat on Saturday, dismissed for 236 then forced to watch as Australia batted again and stretched their lead in the day-night second Ashes Test in Adelaide. Joe Root and Dawid Malan had survived the opening session of day three unscathed, building a 128-run stand as they chased Australia's imposing first-innings 473 for nine declared. But it all came crashing down after the dinner break with both players removed in quick succession, Root for 62 and Malan for 80, sparking a collapse that saw England slump from 150 for two to 236 all out. Making matters worse, they did so against a second-string attack with Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood both missing.
SPORTS
Robb Report

The Ferrari Making the Biggest Splash at Formula 1 Is Not a Car

Formula 1 fans may be used to seeing the name Ferrari up on the winners’ podium—though last weekend the Ferrari race team placed third in the world championship at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, with team Red Bull capturing the win in an upset over Mercedes. But there’s another Ferrari making a splash on the F1 scene these days: the sparkling wine the drivers were popping on the stage. Ferrari Trento bubbly is widely known in Italy and throughout Europe, but in the US, not so much. Most of us consider Prosecco synonymous with Italian sparkling wine, but Ferrari Trento creates...
MOTORSPORTS
kion546.com

EPL schedule takes another hit amid growing virus concerns

The English Premier League’s pandemic-affected schedule took a further hit when an COVID-19 outbreak in Aston Villa’s squad sparked the postponement of its match against Burnley and reduced the number of fixtures in the round to four. England continued to be the most heavily disrupted of the major soccer countries in Europe. That reflected the growing public-health emergency in Britain as the omicron variant spreads. So depleted was the Premier League schedule that there was only one game on Saturday. That saw Arsenal win 4-1 at injury-hit Leeds.
PREMIER LEAGUE
kion546.com

Once a Jr. sensation, Radamus making an impact on World Cup

LA VILLA, Italy (AP) — There’s nothing easy about evolving from a top junior skier into a World Cup contender. Just ask River Radamus. The Colorado racer won three golds at the 2016 Winter Youth Olympics and four medals at the junior world championships from 2017-2019. The 23-year-old Radamus has been pushing his body to the limit this season and the results are starting to come. He matched his career-best result by skiing through pain in his lower right leg to finish sixth in the demanding Alta Badia giant slalom. He also placed sixth in the season-opening giant slalom in Sölden in October.
SPORTS
BBC

World Grand Prix: Neil Robertson beats Mark Selby to reach the final

Neil Robertson reached the final of the World Grand Prix after beating world number one Mark Selby 6-3 in Coventry. Robertson, 39, who won the English Open last month, took an early lead before Selby levelled the semi-final at 2-2 after a tight fourth frame. Selby struggled for form in...
SPORTS
kion546.com

Brady joins growing list of absentees for Australian Open

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Jennifer Brady has become the latest withdrawal from next month’s Australian Open and two warm-up tournaments because of injury. Australian Open officials confirmed the 2021 finalist would miss the tournament due to a left foot injury. Brady, ranked 25, made her maiden grand slam final at last year’s event at Melbourne Park , losing in straight sets to Naomi Osaka. Serena Williams, Karolina Pliskova and Bianca Andreescu are among other top women players to withdraw from the tournament. Six-time Australian Open champion Roger Federer is out of the men’s draw as he continues his long recovery from knee surgery.
SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy