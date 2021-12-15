ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Biden firsthand sees tornado toll across Kentucky

By Char&#039;Nese Turner, Taylor Delandro, Tom Negovan
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46lg3w_0dNXn8QG00

WASHINGTON ( NewsNation Now ) — Surveying storm damage from the Kentucky sky, President Joe Biden Wednesday saw neighborhoods pockmarked by piles of debris and homes without roofs and windows, evidence of the latest natural disaster in a year that has brought him to devastated communities across the nation to offer support and condolences.

From a helicopter over the town of Mayfield, Biden could observe firsthand the toll from last weekend’s deadly tornadoes. More than 30 tornadoes tore through Kentucky and seven other states , killing at least 88 people. Thousands of residents have lost their homes or are without power.

Stories of survival from the tornadoes’ epicenter

After his aerial tour, the president told local officials at an airport briefing, “I’m here to listen.” He pledged that federal aid would continue to flow and described the tornado damage as some of the worst he had ever seen. Biden said this kind of tragedy “either brings people together or it knocks them apart.”

“There’s no red tornadoes and blue tornadoes,” he said.

Joining the president were Homeland Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, federal disaster agency head Deanne Criswell and Gov. Andy Beshear.

While congressional business kept him in Washington during the tour, U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell leader has spoken about his appreciation for Biden’s response to the disaster. U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., said she is talking to Kentucky lawmakers about what is needed for the state — a nod to a possible disaster relief bill with supplemental funds for recovery.

House votes to hold Mark Meadows in contempt in Jan. 6 probe

Jeff and Tara Wilson, a married couple from Mayfield , were at the Graves County Fairgrounds the day before, where food, water and clothing are being passed out. The Wilsons, who said their home was unscathed, were setting up a mobile site for storm victims to receive counseling.

Asked about Biden’s visit and the reception he may find in a prominently Republican region, Tara Wilson replied: “Don’t know. I think that as long as everybody’s hearts are in the right place, we need to not focus on politics right now.” She said it was a “very positive thing” that Biden was coming, and she and her husband expressed hope the president might help unite the community.

Biden’s trip to Kentucky comes at the close of a year marked by a notable uptick in extreme weather occurrences driven primarily by climate change. Only a month after he was sworn into office, Biden went to Houston to survey the damage wrought by last winter’s historic storm there. He ultimately traveled to Idaho, Colorado and California to survey wildfire damage during the summer, as well as Louisiana, New Jersey and New York earlier this fall after Hurricane Ida tore through the region.

The disasters have offered Biden evidence of what he says is the pressing need for America to do more to combat climate change and prepare for future disasters — a case he made to help push for passage of his spending proposals.

Owner says he feels violated after smash-and-grab theft at car dealership

The $1 trillion infrastructure bill , signed into law last month, includes billions for climate resilience projects aimed to better defend people and property from future storms, wildfires and other natural disasters. His proposed $2 trillion social spending package, still pending in Congress, includes billions more to help shift the nation away from oil, gas and coal and toward widespread clean energy and electric vehicle use.

The White House has spent much of the week engaging with lawmakers on the latter. Biden talked with West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin , a key Democratic holdout, in hopes of smoothing over some of his issues in time to pass a package before year’s end.

Five tornadoes hit Kentucky, including one with an extraordinarily long path of about 200 miles, authorities said.

In addition to the deaths in Kentucky, the tornadoes also killed at least six people in Illinois, where the Amazon distribution center in Edwardsville was hit; four in Tennessee; two in Arkansas, where a nursing home was destroyed and the governor said workers shielded residents with their bodies; and two in Missouri.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

Comments / 0

Related
WKRG News 5

Groups seek probe of Alabama use of virus funds for prisons

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Nearly two dozen organizations have sent a letter asking the U.S. House Financial Services Committee to investigate Alabama’s plan to use $400 million in pandemic relief funds to build two super-sized prisons.   The American Civil Liberties Union of Alabama, The Sentencing Project, and others signed on to a letter arguing […]
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
State
California State
State
Tennessee State
State
Washington State
State
Missouri State
Local
Kentucky Government
State
Illinois State
State
Kentucky State
State
Colorado State
City
California, KY
State
Louisiana State
City
Mayfield, KY
City
Old Washington, KY
State
Arkansas State
WKRG News 5

Trussville breaks ground on Alabama Fallen Warrior Monument

TRUSSVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — Saturday afternoon, Trussville city leaders, community members and local veterans held a groundbreaking ceremony for the future site of the Alabama Fallen Warrior Monument at Veterans Park. The monument will honor every military member from Alabama killed while on active duty since 9/11. The monument will be the first of its […]
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andy Beshear
Person
Joe Biden
WKRG News 5

2 babies survive tornado that carried them away in bathtub

KENTUCKY (AP) — A grandmother says two babies have survived a Kentucky tornado last weekend that ripped the bathtub they were in out of the ground, tossing it with them inside. Clara Lutz told WFIE-TV she put 15-month-old Kaden and 3-month-old Dallas in the bathtub last Friday with a blanket, a pillow, and a Bible. […]
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tornado#Extreme Weather#Newsnation#Homeland#U S Senate#House
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Amazon
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Federal Aid
WKRG News 5

Wreaths Across America events in Pensacola, Mobile

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Hundreds of people from around our region will be paying their respects to veterans who’ve passed away. There will be ceremonies in Pensacola and Mobile in conjunction with Wreaths Across America Saturday. According to a news release “The organization’s mission – Remember, Honor, Teach – is carried out in part each […]
PENSACOLA, FL
WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

10K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

 https://WKRG.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy