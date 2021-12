According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the New York Jets are 9.5 point underdogs on the road against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday. That’s a pretty fair spread. The Dolphins are on a five game winning streak and they have not given up more than 17 points in any of the last five games. The Jets have lost five of their last six games and they have not scored more than 18 points in four of their last five. These are two teams headed in opposite directions. On the road, with a defense that can’t stop anyone and an offense going nowhere fast, this one looks like a Jets loss. Dolphins over the Jets.

NFL ・ 23 HOURS AGO