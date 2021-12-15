ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Sen. Sinema Is Gaslighting Arizona Students On Hunger Strike To Pass Voting Rights Legislation – She Remains Steadfast In Her Support For Senate Filibuster Rule

By AZ BlueMeanie
blogforarizona.net
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis has not received the attention it deserves in the Arizona political media, because voting rights, go figure. The Guardian reports, Arizona students stage hunger strike to urge Sinema to support voting reform:. Since Monday, a group of 20 college students from the University of Arizona and Arizona State...

blogforarizona.net

Comments / 9

Stinkypizza
3d ago

Votes should be accepted when voter has some form of valid identification(Drivers license, state identification card, passport etc.). None of these are difficult to get. Unsupervised drop boxes, mass voter harvesting, etc. has led to all sorts of issues related to voter validation.

Reply(2)
4
shank
3d ago

there sumbitch's don't know anything about going hungry.. I could out last any of them.. I'm poor and go for days with out food..and no I'm not on drugs

Reply(3)
2
