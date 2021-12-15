Sen. Sinema Is Gaslighting Arizona Students On Hunger Strike To Pass Voting Rights Legislation – She Remains Steadfast In Her Support For Senate Filibuster Rule
This has not received the attention it deserves in the Arizona political media, because voting rights, go figure. The Guardian reports, Arizona students stage hunger strike to urge Sinema to support voting reform:. Since Monday, a group of 20 college students from the University of Arizona and Arizona State...blogforarizona.net
Comments / 9