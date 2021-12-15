Hats off for a community garden

Loveland, Ohio – Oh Christmas Tree, Oh Christmas Tree thank you for lighting up Loveland so beautifully!. The community gathered around one another on Saturday night as the City of Loveland celebrated its first Community Christmas Tree Lighting. The festive fun-filled night kicked off at 4 PM with local holiday gift vendors that sold everything from Hot Chocolate Bombs to homemade mitten ornaments from J Timmerman Pottery to jewelry made from silverware from Silverware to Wearable Art. Alley Boutique, Blume, and Haven Grey also participated in the festivities allowing the community to shop in their festively decorated stores until 7 PM.

