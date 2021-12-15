ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Biden arrives in storm-ravaged Kentucky

By Brittney Baird
WDTN
WDTN
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1C0URG_0dNXmEbA00

FORT CAMPBELL, Ky. (WKRN) — President Joe Biden will tour Kentucky Wednesday after a deadly tornado outbreak spanning through portions of Kentucky, Missouri, Tennessee and Arkansas .

The president is expected to land at Fort Campbell around 10 a.m. and take Marine One to Mayfield, where he will receive the latest storm briefing in a hangar before taking a walking tour of impacted businesses. President Biden will then travel by helicopter to Dawson Springs and take another walking tour of the devastated area.

President Biden is expected to deliver some remarks at the conclusion of the tour from Dawson Springs.

‘I don’t want to die, I don’t want to die’: 9-year-old girl remembers being in the middle of a tornado

More than 30 tornadoes tore through Kentucky and four other states over the weekend, killing at least 88 people and demolishing homes, downing power lines and cutting off residents from key utilities as temperatures dropped below freezing in Kentucky earlier this week.

The president signed two federal disaster declarations for Kentucky over the weekend, providing federal aid for search and rescue and cleanup operations, as well as aid for temporary housing and to help individuals and businesses recover.

Biden said earlier this week during a White House briefing on the tragedy with Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas and other top emergency response officials that the federal government is committed to providing whatever the affected states need in the aftermath of the storm.

PHOTOS | Mayfield tornado destruction

“We’re going to get this done,” Biden said. “We’re going to be there as long as it takes to help.”

On Tuesday, President Biden approved an emergency declaration to make federal assistance available to nine Tennessee counties impacted in the state’s tornado outbreak.

The emergency declaration makes Cheatham, Decatur, Dickson, Dyer, Gibson, Lake, Obion, Stewart and Weakley counties eligible for federal funding reimbursement for emergency measures taken in response to the tornado, according to a release.

TEMA has made a recovery web page available in an effort to help storm survivors find resources and support.

*The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.

Comments / 2

Related
WDTN

Surveillance footage reveals events of Dayton shooting, Coroner on scene

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Police are investigating multiple locations after a shooting in Dayton Sunday afternoon. Both Dayton Police Department and the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office are on the scene. According to the Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, at least one person was shot on the intersection of North Main Street and Maylan Road. Police did […]
DAYTON, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
State
Tennessee State
State
Missouri State
State
Arkansas State
Lexington Herald-Leader

‘Heartbroken.’ District court judge dies in storms that ravaged Western Kentucky

The Herald-Leader has lifted the paywall on this article delivering critical public service information. Check back to kentucky.com for story updates. To get breaking news alerts, click here. Brian Crick, a district judge for McLean and Muhlenberg counties, died Saturday in the tornadoes that devastated Western Kentucky, said Kentucky Supreme...
KENTUCKY STATE
Luay Rahil

The richest person in St. Louis, Missouri

The rich are getting richer. Earlier this year, Forbes published its annual list Forbes 400, which ranks the richest Americans by their net worths. The 400 richest Americans saw their combined wealth increase 40% over the last year, to $4.5 trillion. Almost all are richer than last year.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Toni Koraza

Experts Warn: Florida Should Brace for Off-Season Hurricanes

Some 21 named storms ripped through Florida during the Hurricane season this year, totaling over $70 billion in damages. Then, 30 named storms tore the Sunshine state in 2020. When put in perspective, these numbers are beyond concerning. Atlantic Hurricane seasons usually witness some 14 named storms. The recent years have seen these numbers double.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
WDTN

Darke County Sheriff’s Office investigating deadly shooting

GETTYSBURG, Ohio (WDTN) — The Darke County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an alleged murder. According to the sheriff’s office, deputies, Gettysburg Fire and Rescue, and the Darke County Coroner’s Office were called to a reported shooting on W. Main Street around 4:20 p.m. on Sunday, December 19, 2021. They discovered 29-year-old Layton White, of Indiana, […]
DARKE COUNTY, OH
WDTN

Beavercreek church remembers 2019 tornadoes, gives back

BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WDTN) – A Beavercreek Church is collecting donations for victims of the Kentucky tornadoes. After living through the Memorial Day tornadoes in 2019, Be Hope Church knows the impact a community can have after a devastating event. The church said that now, this is their turn to help a community hit by destructive […]
BEAVERCREEK, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Extreme Weather#Wkrn#Marine One#White House
WDTN

Two-car crash leaves 4 injured

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Police responded to the scene of a crash on Wayne Avenue and South Smithville Road on Sunday afternoon. According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, two cars collided in the intersection around 12:40 pm on December 19. Dayton Police and Fire departments were both working on the scene. Four people were injured […]
DAYTON, OH
Business Insider

Democrats' disconnect with rural America is getting so deep it may jeopardize their razor-thin chances for 2022 and 2024

In the vast rural expanses of Southwest Virginia, Democrats were once at the top of the political pecking order. For decades, Rick Boucher, a Blue Dog Democrat, represented the Commonwealth's conservative 9th congressional district, consistently winning over voters who were increasingly supporting Republicans at the presidential level. First elected in 1982, Boucher won most of his House races rather handily — in 2008, he even ran unopposed in the general election.
U.S. POLITICS
Fox News

Texas Gov. Abbott shows completed section of state-made border wall, pledges to protect state's sovereignty

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott debuted the first part of the state-made border wall Saturday, which he labeled a sharp rebuke of Biden’s "failure to do his job." Abbott authorized the building of the wall six months ago, and then authorized $3 billion funding for the Texas Facilities Commission to bolster the building effort. Abbott stressed that the wall stands on either state land or land that private owners agreed to hand over for the wall.
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Federal Aid
WDTN

Assurance Baptist Church holds Christmas Carnival

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – On Sunday, Assurance Baptist Church in Dayton held its Christmas Carnival event to ring in the holiday spirit. With just a week until Christmas, church leaders say they’re happy to spread cheer in the community. This is the 3rd time the church has held its Christmas Carnival, after putting it on […]
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Johnny Isakson, former Georgia Republican U.S. senator, dies

ATLANTA (AP) — Johnny Isakson, an affable Georgia Republican politician who rose from the ranks of the state Legislature to become a U.S. senator known as an effective, behind-the-scenes consensus builder, died Sunday. He was 76. Isakson’s son John Isakson told The Associated Press his father died in his sleep before dawn Sunday at his […]
POLITICS
WDTN

WDTN

5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
970K+
Views
ABOUT

Dayton News and Weather is found at https://www.wdtn.com

 https://WDTN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy