Sterling: Our state government is anti-renewable energy

DFR Completes Legislative Report Analyzing the Economic Impact of Worker Relocation Incentive Programs. Vermont Business Magazine Today the Department of Financial Regulation (DFR) submitted a report examining Vermont’s various worker relocation incentive programs to the Legislature in accordance with Act 51 of 2021. The consultant estimated the 140 participants in the 2018 Program helped spur the creation of 52 new indirect jobs, $2.5 million in wages and $7.6 million in annual economic impact in Vermont. Further, the consultant estimated the 167 participants in the 2019 Program induced the creation of 63 new jobs, $3.1 million in wages and $9.5 million in annual economic impact and created roughly $419,001 and $527,089 in annual state tax revenue, respectively, from state appropriations of $500,000 and $670,000.
