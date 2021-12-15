ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sterling: Our state government is anti-renewable energy

vermontbiz.com
 4 days ago

Talk to anyone who has tried to bring renewable energy to Vermonters and they will tell you the same thing: despite our green reputation and the thousands of Vermonters who have asked for leadership to avoid the existential crisis climate change presents to humanity, our state government works every day to...

vermontbiz.com

Huron Daily Tribune

Renewable energy solution: cows

Energy service company South Jersey Industries has teamed up with renewable energy development company REV LNG on a new renewable resource project. The key to this new project? Manure. Dairy farms have a lot of cows, naturally. Sometimes numbering in the hundreds. And a lot of cows means a lot...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

£3 million funding to help off-grid communities develop greener energy

Communities in off-grid locations are being invited to apply for a share in £3 million worth of funding to help them develop greener and cheaper energy.The investment aims to empower communities which operate existing local independent grid electricity systems to develop independent and climate-friendly electricity supplies.The Scottish Government said £3 million is being made available through its Community and Renewable Energy Scheme (Cares) to help those in rural and island areas develop projects in 2022-23.Applications to the fund, administered by Local Energy Scotland, are now open.We know that there are some unique challenges to establishing zero and low carbon electricity...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
vermontbiz.com

DFR report shows positive benefit of relocation incentive programs

DFR Completes Legislative Report Analyzing the Economic Impact of Worker Relocation Incentive Programs. Vermont Business Magazine Today the Department of Financial Regulation (DFR) submitted a report examining Vermont’s various worker relocation incentive programs to the Legislature in accordance with Act 51 of 2021. The consultant estimated the 140 participants in the 2018 Program helped spur the creation of 52 new indirect jobs, $2.5 million in wages and $7.6 million in annual economic impact in Vermont. Further, the consultant estimated the 167 participants in the 2019 Program induced the creation of 63 new jobs, $3.1 million in wages and $9.5 million in annual economic impact and created roughly $419,001 and $527,089 in annual state tax revenue, respectively, from state appropriations of $500,000 and $670,000.
ECONOMY
vermontbiz.com

Donovan supports judge's decision rejecting Purdue bankruptcy plan

Vermont Business Magazine Statement from Vermont Attorney General TJ Donovan today issued the following statement on a judge’s decision to reject the Purdue bankruptcy plan. Donovan has been critical of the plan because it lets the Sackler family personally off the hook. In this legal case, Donovan said the Sacklers abused the bankruptcy process by extracting $11 billion in the years leading up to it.
ECONOMY
vermontbiz.com

ACCD: COVID-19 business guidance for the road ahead

Vermont Business Magazine Agency of Commerce and Community Development (ACCD) Secretary Lindsay Kurrle issued a memo to the Vermont business community today outlining steps they can take to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 in the workplace as the holidays and new year approach. In addition, at the direction of Governor Phil Scott, ACCD has announced a webinar(link is external) for business owners on Monday, December 20 at 3 pm with multiple state agencies and officials available to further outline guidance and recommended protocols, as well as answer questions from the business community.
EDUCATION
Interesting Engineering

How Sustainable Is Renewable Energy All Things Considered?

If the video player is not working, you can click on this alternative video link. In February of 2020, Stanford University in California combined 47 peer-reviewed research papers from 91 authors from 13 independent groups that all argued that the world could be powered by renewable energy by 2050. This is all nice and dandy but how sustainable is renewable energy really when all things are considered?
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Lancaster Online

Renewable energy cheaper, better [letter]

The Nov. 10 LNP | LancasterOnline letter “Wonders about offshore turbines” asks if offshore wind projects are a good idea. Wind and solar energy are now the cheapest sources of power on the planet and will continue to get cheaper every year. In less than a decade, the cost of offshore wind energy fell by 50%. Last year it fell by 9%.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
vermontbiz.com

December 20 regular meeting of the Vermont Nuclear Decommissioning Citizens Advisory Panel Federal Nuclear Waste Policy Committee

Vermont Business Magazine The Federal Nuclear Waste Policy Committee of the Vermont Nuclear Decommissioning Citizens Advisory Panel (VT NDCAP) will hold its final regular meeting for 2021 on Monday, December 20, 2021 from 1 pm to 2 pm. This meeting will be conducted primarily as a webcast and teleconference. However, in accordance with Vermont Open Meeting Law, the following physical location will be available for those wishing to attend this meeting in-person:
VERMONT STATE
vermontbiz.com

Vermont legislators preparing bill to end qualified immunity

Vermont Business Magazine Vermont policymakers will introduce legislation that would eliminate the defense of qualified immunity for police accused of civil rights violations. Qualified immunity has been widely criticized, in Vermont and nationwide, for barring victims of police abuse from seeking justice or holding police accountable even for extreme misconduct. The ACLU-Vermont held a virtual press conference supporting the legislation on Wednesday.
VERMONT STATE
oilandgas360.com

Shell extends renewable energy commitment with Savion acquisition

Shell New Energies US, a subsidiary of Royal Dutch Shell, has signed an agreement to buy 100% of Savion LLC (Savion), a large utility-scale solar and energy storage developer in the United States, from Macquarie’s Green Investment Group. With this acquisition, Shell expects to significantly expand its global solar portfolio.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RenewableEnergyWorld.com

Financing renewable energy in developing economies

In 2015 at the United Nations General Assembly, 17 Sustainable Development Goals were established. The purpose of the Sustainable Development Goals is to make sure that everyone has a better and sustainable future. One goal, coined SDG7, aims to ensure that everyone has access to affordable, reliable, sustainable, and modern...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Motley Fool

Why Renewable Energy Stocks Got Crushed Today

New fees could make residential solar uneconomical. Solar plus storage could be more attractive, but exporting electricity to the grid during peak hours may not work. Companies are already lobbying against these changes. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services....
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Independent Record

Renewable energy is Biden's big challenge

President Joe Biden made tackling climate change and moving America away from fossil fuels a large part of his election manifesto. This year at the United Nations Climate Change Conference Biden made big promises. Is Biden on track to meet those goals of weaning the U.S. off fossil fuels? Source by: Stringr.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Business Monthly

Loyola inks renewable energy agreement with Chaberton

Loyola University Maryland will support clean energy development in Maryland by purchasing electricity generated by Friendship Solar Farm in the Howard County town of West Friendship. The university signed a 25-year power purchase agreement with Chaberton Energy Holdings, which developed the solar farm in partnership with SunEast Renewables. Rockville-based Chaberton...
HOWARD COUNTY, MD
uci.edu

Copp Informs Path to 100% Renewable Energy

Dec. 13, 2021 – Environmental, economic and energy security concerns are causing an urgent need for sustainable electricity generation. To meet those needs, David Copp, UCI assistant professor of teaching in mechanical and aerospace engineering, and colleagues at Sandia National Labs in New Mexico analyze paths to 100% renewable energy. Their research was recently published in the journal Energy.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
newschain

£285m funding up for grabs for renewable energy companies

Aspiring green energy projects in Britain can now bid for a share of £285 million a year given in a Government scheme to support renewable energy. Renewable energy projects can bid for funding in the latest round of the Contracts for Difference (CfD) scheme, which aims to secure 12GW of electricity capacity – the biggest amount in the scheme’s history which, from the funding alone, could generate enough electricity to power around eight million homes.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Wired

Renewable Energy Is Great—but the Grid Can Slow It Down

Since 1889, when the US got its first long-distance power line (it traversed a whopping 14 miles), the grid largely has been set up for energy that’s consumed relatively close to where it is produced. There are exceptions—like hydropower that reaches cities from far-flung dams—but for the most part, it has been a century of linking coal and gas plants with people living nearby. But now, with wind farms dotting mountain ridges and solar plants sprawling in the desert, distance is more common.
ENERGY INDUSTRY

