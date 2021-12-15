ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Macon County, IL

Macon County Sheriff: Christmas shopping with officers

By Vanessa Le
WCIA
WCIA
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fhy1f_0dNXltJO00

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Macon County Sheriff’s Office Fraternal Order of Police Benevolent #144 will host their annual Shop with the Sheriff on December 15.

This year, officers will take about 45 children to go Christmas shopping at the Decatur Target store, located at 355 West Mound Road from 6 to 8 p.m.. Each child will be allowed to spend $100 on any item in the store that they like.

The children were selected after officers requested names of underprivileged children from Macon County school districts, other not-for-profit service providers and children that deputies have had contact with over the past year during calls for service or other community events, who would greatly benefit from this event.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCIA.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WCIA

State Police: one dead in crash

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois State Troopers confirmed that a man was killed in a car crash early Saturday morning outside Springfield. The crash happened on Illinois Route 29 near Tansey Road at approximately 2:37 a.m. An investigation indicated that a utility truck drove off the roadway for unknown reasons and hit a pole. The […]
ILLINOIS STATE
WCIA

Body discovered at bottom of 20′ hole in Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Terre Haute police discovered a dead body Saturday afternoon while investigating a hole in the ground in the area of 6th and Margaret Streets. The body was discovered at the bottom of a 20-foot deep opening that is believed to be an old well. Authorities are working to identify the […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WCIA

City of Champaign considers shot finder technology

CHAMPAIGN, ILL (WCIA)-A new software program may be a solution to decreasing gun violence in Champaign. Flock Safety, who develops and sells tools to law enforcement agencies and their corresponding cities, has created cameras to read license plates and sensors to record the sound of gun shots. “We are in the business of eliminating crime,” said Josh Thomas, vice president of marketing, Flock Safety.  Once the shots are […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Macon County, IL
Crime & Safety
County
Macon County, IL
City
Decatur, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
Decatur, IL
Crime & Safety
WCIA

Sewer maintenance continues at Bradley, Mattis Avenues

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Sewer maintenance will continue at Bradley and Mattis Avenues on Monday, continuing from last week. Several lanes near the intersection were closed on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday of last week to perform the maintenance. The City of Champaign announced over the weekend those closures would continue for an additional day. The […]
BRADLEY, IL
WCIA

UPDATE: Teenager Injured in Friday Night Shooting

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign Police responded to a shots fired call at the 1700 block of West Springfield Avenue around 9:30 p.m. Friday night. After arriving on scene, officers located a 16-year-old female with a gunshot wound to her right thigh and a second on her left foot. Officers immediately provided medical aid on […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Mattoon school shooter facing up to 25 years on new charge

COLES COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Coles County State’s Attorney is pursuing the harsher of two sentencing options for the 2017 Mattoon High School shooter who is in trouble again for allegedly failing to update his address. Nineteen-year-old Josiah Lyons was arrested again Friday, and he’s being held in jail without bond. Coles County State’s […]
MATTOON, IL
WCIA

Crews on scene of house fire; 1 person hurt

TILTON, Ill. (WCIA) — Crews are on the scene of a house fire near East Second and North F streets in Tilton. WCIA reporter Bradley Swank on the scene reported that the house was fully engulfed and the roof had collapsed. Swank spoke to the homeowner, who reported his daughter went to the hospital but […]
TILTON, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas#Shopping#Benevolent#Macon County Sheriff#Decatur Target
WCIA

Champaign family without proper goodbye for father after 7 months

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – We’ve talked about shortages the pandemic has caused, from food to staffing. A new shortage is on the block, one that is impacting how families grieve, and find closure after losing a loved one.   Rich Herr, owner of Kelley Monument in Champaign, said it is impacting business. “We are not just seeing it in our industry,” said Herr. “We’re seeing […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Gunshot detection technology included in anti-violence plan

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Gunshot detection technology would be deployed on Champaign’s north end as part of a plan that also includes license plate readers. The issue is up for a city council vote next Tuesday, and another passionate debate is expected as the city considers broad anti-violence measures. A police report prepared for the […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Prosecutor weighing new charge for Mattoon school shooter

COLES COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Coles County’s top prosecutor is considering formal charges against the then-Mattoon High School student who shot another student at the school. State’s Attorney Jesse Danley said he’s expected to make a charging decision on Friday for 19-year-old Josiah Lyons. Lyons will be in court Friday to address bond. Mattoon Police […]
MATTOON, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WCIA

City of Danville announces new FedEx facility

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Danville announced over the weekend that a new FedEx Ground distribution center will be built in the city and be operational by the fall of 2022. “Danville has always been a transportation and logistics hub and we’re thrilled that FedEx has chosen to bolster that capacity,” said Danville […]
DANVILLE, IL
WCIA

Missing Photo Found in Indiana Likely Lofted from Illinois Tornadoes

DANA, Ind. (WCIA) – One week ago, a series of tornadoes moved across the region, causing significant damage in several states. Tornadoes in Central Illinois caused damage across parts of our viewing area, including an EF2 that caused significant damage near Ramsey and Herrick in Shelby County. One person was injured, there. Another significant tornado […]
ILLINOIS STATE
WCIA

Police seek suspects in shooting involving vehicles

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Danville police are looking for the people responsible for shots fired between two moving vehicles on Thursday. No one was reported hurt. Deputy Chief Josh Webb said at around 3:41 p.m. Thursday, officers were called to the 1300 block of Grant Street. Callers to police had reported a white sport utility […]
DANVILLE, IL
WCIA

Hospitals filling up with Covid patients

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Covid hospitalizations are on the rise in the last couple weeks nationwide as well as right here in Central Illinois. We reached out to hospitals all across Central Illinois. Here’s what they had to say about seeing an increase in people coming through their doors. Memorial Health Hospital: “As of this […]
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Local donation drives to help Kentucky tornado victims

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Many community members in central Illinois are hosting donation drives to provide help and support to Kentucky tornado victims. People who want to make donations can check out this list to find a drop-off location that works for them. St. Philomena Catholic Church – 1301 North Market Street, Monticello, IL– Donations […]
KENTUCKY STATE
WCIA

Man appears in court after firearms stolen from gun store

PEORIA, Ill. (WCIA) – A 20-year-old man from Peoria appeared in federal court on Thursday in relation to a criminal complaint that charged him with burglarizing a gun store on Sunday and possessing stolen firearms. The complaint alleges that in the early morning hours of Sunday, Bloomington Police were dispatched to “Smiley’s Sports Shop”, a […]
BLOOMINGTON, IL
WCIA

Record number of COVID cases spells trouble heading into Christmas

CHAMPAIGN, Ill (NEXSTAR) — Joe Bolser has his whole family coming to Rantoul for Christmas. “We got our I got four kids and two grandkids and a great, great grandchild.” But after a massive spike in COVID cases following thanksgiving, Bolser decided he should go get tested before he sees his grandchildren. “We do it […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

WCIA

5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
980K+
Views
ABOUT

WCIA News in Champaign brings you the latest breaking updates, severe weather and coverage of the Fighting Illini and the Illinois Capitol on wcia.com.

 https://www.wcia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy