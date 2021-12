Former presidential hopeful and US Senator, Bernie Sanders, is heading to Battle Creek this Friday to show his support for the striking Kellogg workers. Sanders announced the plans to rally with the striking Kellogg workers on his twitter yesterday. The rally is scheduled for 3 pm on Friday, December 17 at the Battle Creek Farmer's Market. In the tweet by Sanders he called out the company for making billions of dollars during the pandemic while Kellogg's workers, which he calls "heroes", worked 12-hour shifts.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO