Flyers' Carter Hart: Cruises to easy win

 4 days ago

Hart turned aside 26 shots in Tuesday's 6-1 win over the Devils. A P.K. Subban tally in the second...

NHL announces postponement of another upcoming Bruins game

BOSTON (WHDH) - The National Hockey League on Friday announced the postponement of next Thursday’s game at TD Garden between the Boston Bruins and Colorado Avalanche. Tickets for the game will remain valid for the rescheduled date, which has yet to be determined, according to the NHL. Earlier in...
Tuch to play his first game as a Sabre on Monday

Tage Thompson didn’t participate in practice. Granato said, “We didn’t know if he’d be in or out. We want to take a further look at him to make sure we’re not putting him in a spot that could make things worse.” Thompson isn’t ruled out for Monday.
Flyers' Martin Jones: Second straight win

Jones made 28 saves in a 4-3 overtime victory over Ottawa on Saturday. The Flyers gave Jones a 2-0 lead early in the first, but everyone knows that's a tough lead. The Sens tied the game early in the second on goals by Tim Stutzle and Alex Formenton just 1:13 apart. And then they took the lead at 13:43 of the third on a Artem Zub slapper from the point. Jones has now won his last two starts, but they have come against the cellar-dwelling Coyotes and Senators. Don't overrate.
Penguins' Jeff Carter: Secures win for Pens

Carter scored in the extra frame Friday, helping the Penguins to a 3-2 overtime win over the Sabres. The Penguins quickly won a faceoff with defenseman Kris Letang setting up Carter for the dagger at the doorstep. It's easy to overlook a player like Carter since he's past his prime at 36 years old, but the veteran remains in a top-six role and on the No. 1 power-play unit to keep him from falling into obscurity.
4 Wild Players Who Probably Won’t Return Next Season

The 2021-22 NHL season has been going better than anyone could’ve ever expected for the Minnesota Wild. While the race in the Central Division is tight, the Wild are currently leading the division with a 19-8-2 record, good for 40 points. However, even though the Wild are exceeding expectations and the team is playing well, it doesn’t mean that every player will return next season. Whether it’s at the trade deadline or in the offseason, players will be moved or let go of as Minnesota will need to pay some of its pending free agents. Here’s a look at three Wild players who probably won’t return for the 2022-23 NHL season.
Sabres comeback attempt falls short in OT

With a chance to complete a perfect three-game road trip, a Buffalo Sabres comeback was thwarted in overtime by the Penguins. Jeff Carter’s game-winning tally in the extra frame sent the Sabres back to Buffalo on the wrong side of 3-2 finish.
New Ice Rink At Target Field Set To Host Winter Classic New Year’s Day

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Work is officially underway to build an ice rink at Target Field. The Minnesota Wild will play the St. Louis Blues in the Winter Classic there on New Year’s Day. “[I’m] used to seeing the twinkies play here. But I think it’ll be a perfect venue for an outdoor hockey game,” said Minnesota native and Wild center Nick Bjugstad. He will have to switch from being a baseball fan to a hockey player on Jan. 1 at Target Field. “I don’t know if we’re coming out from the bullpen or where we’re coming out, but yeah it’ll be cool coming out...
