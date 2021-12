The Government's Plug-in Car Grant (PiCG) has been tweaked for the second time this year. As you would expect, the change isn't a positive one for anyone thinking of splashing out on a new EV. When the PiCG was introduced in 2010, it offered a £3,500 grant on every new electric car (EV) sold. Later that was reduced to £3,000 with a £50,000 cap, and in March 2021 it went down to £2,500 with a £35,000 limit. Now it's just £1,500 with a £32,000 limit.

