Todd Chrisley and his family have been the focus of their very own reality show, Chrisley Knows Best, since 2014. Over the years, the family has garnered many fans and viewers have practically seen the Chrisley kids grow up on screen. Some things have changed for the family over the seasons, however, there’s one thing that’s guaranteed on the show and that’s lots of laughs.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 9 DAYS AGO