We all know Bama's great! We also know that Bama's had its fair share of Sports Illustrated covers, but did you know Alabama has had more Sports Illustrated covers than any other football program in the country? From Bear Bryant to Gene Stallings and now to the G.O.A.T himself, Nick Saban, Alabama has been dominant for decades. In the Nick Saban era alone, Alabama has been on the cover a staggering 33 times. No doubt that number will grow this season with the Heisman trophy winner Bryce Young, the SEC championship, and the upcoming college football playoff.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 13 HOURS AGO