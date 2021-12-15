ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

WWII vet says he feels ‘great’ on his 101st birthday: ‘Life can be beautiful’

By Marvin Scott, Nexstar Media Wire
WTNH
WTNH
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07d77w_0dNXkAHW00

NEW YORK ( WPIX ) – Lenny Landau was born during the Roaring 20s, and he’s still kicking it in the 2020s.

“I feel great,” the WWII veteran told WPIX on his 101st birthday. “Life can be beautiful. Take one day at a time.”

In 1920, Prohibition began and women earned the right to vote — and Landau entered the world.

“It was a rough time to be born,” he said. “It was a crazy time.”

WWII vet who survived COVID-19 honored on 105th birthday

Landau exercises every day in his New Jersey home, and he even works at a container company because work “keeps you young,” he said.

He also stressed that “you’ve got to have a positive attitude.”

“You have to have a smile on your face and enjoy everything that you’re doing,” he said.

He told WPIX that he hasn’t been sick since he served in World War II. He credits a flu shot he received back then to his continued health — but other factors, including his wife, have helped as well.

Happy 100th, Bloody Mary: Paris marks cocktail’s birthday

Landau’s wife Sydelle is 25 years his junior.

“Being married to someone 25 years younger does help,” she said, “but he is a happy man. And he enjoys every day.”

Landau celebrated his big day with friends and family. He said living as long as he has is a feat, and he shared his secrets to staying young and living long: “I have a young wife, I have young friends and I have a motto [that] says that ‘you should do a good, anonymous deed every day of your life.'”

Correction: A previous version of this story had an incorrect spelling of Lenny Landau’s name. The story has been updated to reflect the correct spelling.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTNH.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WRAL

WWII veteran celebrates 97th birthday

This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Throughout his lifetime, WWII veteran Chuck Neighbor has celebrated a few birthdays. But it was the time spent reflecting that made this celebration one to remember.
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
1420 WBSM

New Bedford World War 2 Vet Laid to Rest on His 100th Birthday

The last time Tony Oliveira was interviewed on Fun 107 was the 75th anniversary of D-Day. He was a young, spry 97 years old. The morning show was doing a broadcast from downtown that morning. We were at Greasy Luck. We watched in awe as he pulled up in his car, parked it across the street, fed the meter and quickly crossed the street, avoiding traffic. Oliveira drove himself to the interview and was an incredible guest, sharing his story about how he enlisted in the military the day after Pearl Harbor was bombed.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#101st#Prohibition#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
World War II
WTNH

One adult, 14-year-old injured in Hartford shooting

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford police are investigating a shooting Saturday night which left one adult and one 14-year-old with injuries. Police responded to the area of 2383 Main Street just before 8 p.m. and located evidence of gunfire. Officials said two victims, a male in his twenties and a 14-year-old male, arrived at an […]
HARTFORD, CT
WBTW News13

Mayo High School alum to celebrate 101st birthday on Saturday

DARLINGTON, S.C. (WBTW) — Ethel Bramhan of Darlington will be 101 years old on Saturday. She spoke with News13’s Lacey Lee Thursday about her life, her love for God, family and making cakes, just to name a few things that she holds dear to her heart. “Woo, I’m wonderful,” Bramhan said. “When I was coming […]
DARLINGTON, SC
WTNH

Hartford Police investigate non-fatal shooting on Homestead Avenue

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford Police are currently investigating a non-fatal shooting that took place on Homestead Avenue this afternoon. Officials responded to the area of 205 Homestead Ave. on a shot spotter activation just after 3:30 p.m. A male victim in his twenties was located with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds, police said. The victim was […]
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

WTNH

9K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WTNH is an ABC-affiliated station serving the Hartford-New Haven television market. WTNH focuses on local news stories around the state of Connecticut. https://www.wtnh.com/

 https://wtnh.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy