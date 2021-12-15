Former Skowhegan Selectwoman Dies In Tuesday Afternoon Crash
According to the KJ, former Skowhegan Selectwoman Darla Pickett has passed away at the age of 76. According to law enforcement, it appears that Pickett suffered some sort...b985.fm
According to the KJ, former Skowhegan Selectwoman Darla Pickett has passed away at the age of 76. According to law enforcement, it appears that Pickett suffered some sort...b985.fm
B98.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Augusta/Waterville, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0