Skowhegan, ME

Former Skowhegan Selectwoman Dies In Tuesday Afternoon Crash

By Cooper Fox
 4 days ago
According to the KJ, former Skowhegan Selectwoman Darla Pickett has passed away at the age of 76. According to law enforcement, it appears that Pickett suffered some sort...

