Former Skowhegan Selectwoman Dies In Tuesday Afternoon Crash

In today's Maine Centers For Disease Control press conference, Governor Janet Mills announced that she was activating members of the Maine National Guard to aid with the. Beginning next week, and running through the end of January, as many as 75 national guard members will be used in non-clinical roles. They'll be used in support roles like food services and transport. The thought process is that, in having these men and women perform non-clinical tasks, it will free up doctors, nurses, etc to take care of the medical needs of patients.

MAINE STATE ・ 11 DAYS AGO