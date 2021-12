Gaming and lifestyle brand 100 Thieves has now raised $60 million USD in its Series C funding round. The new injection of money comes two years after its Series B round in 2019 where it raised $35 million USD and now brings the company’s total valuation up to $460 million USD. Green Bay Ventures led the funding for the team, which grew from a modest 20 employees back at its foundation in 2017 to now more than 100 staff strong, boosted by its recent acquisition of gaming hardware firm Higround.

MARKETS ・ 11 DAYS AGO