ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

COVID case in Blinken press curtails his Southeast Asia tour

By MATTHEW LEE
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GvvFX_0dNXjeWz00
US Malaysia Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrives at Subang Airport, in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia on Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021. (Olivier Douliery/Pool via AP) (Olivier Douliery)

BANGKOK — (AP) — A positive COVID-19 test among U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s traveling party has cut short the top diplomat’s first official tour of Southeast Asia.

A member of the press corps accompanying Blinken on what was to have been a three-nation visit to Indonesia, Malaysia and Thailand tested positive for the coronavirus on Wednesday in Kuala Lumpur, forcing Blinken to abandon the program at his next and last stop in Bangkok, and return to the United States.

Instead of spending Wednesday night in Bangkok, Blinken flew to the Thai capital for a brief logistical layover before traveling to Guam to refuel and then continuing on to Hawaii. At the airport in Bangkok, at least two Thai ground crew members were seen wearing full protective gear as they serviced Blinken's plane.

The abrupt change in plans was caused in part by fears that others in the delegation might also test positive, requiring them to quarantine in Thailand over the Christmas holiday.

The journalist who tested positive will stay in Kuala Lumpur for a mandatory 10-day isolation.

U.S. State Department spokesman Ned Price said Blinken spoke with Thai Foreign Minister Don Pramudwinai to explain the change of plans.

“The secretary expressed his deep regret to the FM that he would not be able to visit Bangkok this week. He explained that in order to mitigate the risk of the spread of COVID-19 and to prioritize the health and safety of the U.S. traveling party and those they would otherwise come into contact with the secretary would be returning to Washington, D.C. out of an abundance of caution,” Price said.

Neither Blinken, any of his senior staff nor other members of the press corps have tested positive so far, according to Price.

In a statement posted online, the U.S Embassy in Kuala Lumpur said it informed the Malaysian government of the virus case and thanked the Malaysian authorities for their support.

“The sole member of the traveling party who tested positive is observing all requirements of the Ministry of Health,” the embassy said. “We can confirm that the person was not involved and has not participated in any of Secretary Blinken’s program in Kuala Lumpur.”

Blinken arrived in Kuala Lumpur late Tuesday from Jakarta, Indonesia. He began his current journey in the English city of Liverpool, where he participated in a Group of Seven foreign ministers meeting over the weekend.

The State Department has been testing those on Blinken's plane for the virus on a daily basis and Price said the journalist had tested negative in both Liverpool and Jakarta.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Blinken halts Asia trip after COVID-19 case in U.S. travelling group

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 15 (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Wednesday cut short a brief trip to Southeast Asia, aimed at revitalising relations in a region where China's influence has grown, after a COVID-19 case in the press corps accompanying him. Blinken had been due to hold...
WORLD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
State
Hawaii State
WFMZ-TV Online

Philippines Southeast Asia Hacking

A U.S.-based private cybersecurity company says it has uncovered evidence Chinese hackers, likely state-sponsored, have been broadly targeting government and private-sector organizations across Southeast Asia, including those closely involved with Beijing on infrastructure development projects. Specific targets included the Thai prime minister’s office and the Thai army, the Indonesian and Philippine navies, Vietnam’s national assembly and the central office of its Communist Party, and Malaysia’s Ministry of Defense, according to the report by the Insikt Group, the threat research division of Massachusetts-based Recorded Future. It says the hacks made use of custom tools that are not publicly available and are used by multiple groups believed to be Chinese state-sponsored.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Sand Hills Express

Blinken cuts Asia trip short after journalist tests positive for COVID

Washington — Secretary of State Antony Blinken is cutting short a three-country swing through Southeast Asia after a member of the press traveling with the secretary tested positive for COVID-19, the State Department said Wednesday. State Department spokesman Ned Price said Blinken’s delegation learned of the positive COVID-19 test...
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

Tokyo finds omicron case in US arrival isolating at home

Tokyo has confirmed its first case of the omicron variant of the coronavirus in a traveler from the United States, and her friend whom she saw immediately after arrival has since tested positive after going to a soccer game. Separately, the Health Ministry announced Thursday that one of its quarantine officials also tested positive for the omicron variant. The new findings bring Japan’s confirmed omicron cases to 34. So far, Japan’s government says all omicron cases have been detected by its border controls, but experts say it would be a matter of time before cases of community transmission start...
SOCCER
WPXI Pittsburgh

Egypt announces its first cases of omicron variant

CAIRO — (AP) — Egyptian health authorities said they have identified the country’s first cases of the highly transmissible omicron variant of the coronavirus. Three people were found to have the variant among 26 travelers who tested positive for coronavirus at Cairo International Airport, the Health Ministry said in a statement late Friday. It didn't say where the three came from.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Don Pramudwinai
americanmilitarynews.com

Blinken to make first Southeast Asia visit as US makes region a priority

This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is scheduled to visit Indonesia and Malaysia next week as Southeast Asia becomes a priority for Washington amid rising tensions with an increasingly aggressive China, analysts said Monday. It will...
WORLD
Metro International

Blinken in Indonesia as U.S. seeks to shore up Southeast Asia ties

JAKARTA (Reuters) – U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken visited Indonesia on Monday, kicking off a short Southeast Asia trip aimed at strengthening relations with a region that has become a strategic arena for Washington and Beijing. In his first Southeast Asia trip since U.S. President Joe Biden took...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Asia Tour#Southeast Asia#Covid#Ap#State#U S State Department#Price#The U S Embassy#Malaysian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Indonesia
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
World
Country
Malaysia
NewsBreak
Public Health
Country
Thailand
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Fortune

Shares of China’s largest chipmaker sink to lowest close in nearly a year as Biden team considers tougher sanctions

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. The Biden administration is considering imposing tougher sanctions on China’s largest chipmaker, according to people familiar with the situation, building on an effort to limit the country’s access to advanced technology.
FOREIGN POLICY
WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
66K+
Followers
82K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy