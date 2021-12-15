ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berlin, CT

Armed robbery at Berlin gas station

By John Silva
 3 days ago

Berlin, Conn. (WTIC Radio) - Police in Berlin are investigating an armed robbery at a gas station in town this morning.

Deputy Police Chief Chris Ciuci say around 7:00 a.m., a suspect walked into the Citgo station on New Britain Road, displaying a handgun.

He didn't indicate what exactly was taken, if anything.

The suspect is described as a dark-skinned male dressed in a black hoodie and a mask.

He's believed to have made his getaway in a black Ford F150 pickup truck with a stolen license plate numver of 898CYJ.

The vehicle was spotted on Route 9 Cromwell about a half hour later.

No injuries were reported.

Homicide investigation in Hartford

A Hartford man is dead after city police say he was shot late Wednesday night. Officers first responded to Enfield Street for reported gunfire to find nothing. The victim was located about a half hour later behind an address on Magnolia Street.
