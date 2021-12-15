Armed robbery at Berlin gas station

Berlin, Conn. (WTIC Radio) - Police in Berlin are investigating an armed robbery at a gas station in town this morning.

Deputy Police Chief Chris Ciuci say around 7:00 a.m., a suspect walked into the Citgo station on New Britain Road, displaying a handgun.

He didn't indicate what exactly was taken, if anything.

The suspect is described as a dark-skinned male dressed in a black hoodie and a mask.

He's believed to have made his getaway in a black Ford F150 pickup truck with a stolen license plate numver of 898CYJ.

The vehicle was spotted on Route 9 Cromwell about a half hour later.

No injuries were reported.