ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High School

The virtue of patience Heart River boys prepare for competitive season

By Josiah C. Cuellar
The Dickinson Press
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHaving a solid season the previous year going 12-10 overall and 7-7 in the region, the Cougars finished fifth. This year will prove to be a new challenge, expressed head coach Erik Klein, recognizing the amount of talent throughout the section. Klein is in his fourth season leading Heart...

www.thedickinsonpress.com

Comments / 0

Related
WLBT

Meet the 3 women behind Jackson State football’s success

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson State is almost ready to take the field for their very first Celebration Bowl. There’s a lot of work that goes on behind the scenes to make this a championship caliber team. That’s where we meet the women behind Jackson State football. “If...
JACKSON, MS
bardown.com

Texas high school team scored one of the wildest touchdowns you'll ever see

Anything can happen during any game, but what happened during a high school football championship game on Thursday is something you’ve never witnessed before in any football game at any level. Stephenville High School ended up defeating Lyndon Baines Johnson Early College High School, 38-21, in the Texas 4A...
TEXAS STATE
The Game Haus

When Does Overwatch Competitive Season 31 End?

With the end of Overwatch Season 30 comes a feeling of starting fresh. Not only does the game normally get a patch, but it also marks the beginning of a new ranked season. Players are able to start anew and can try again at reaching their newest goal. Luckily everyone else is in the same boat. They have to play their placements so it is fresh for everyone. However, sometimes it is unclear just how long players have until the ranked season ends. Here is a look at when Overwatch Competitive Season 31 will likely end.
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boys Basketball#Virtue#Cougars
radiokenai.com

Kenai River Challenge Opens Basketball Season

The 2021 Craig Jung Kenai River Challenge Basketball Tournament opens the high school basketball season with a three-day, round-robin tournament at Kenai Central High School running December 16-18th. Teams scheduled for the tournament include the host Kenai Kardinals, Seward (boys and girls), Redington (boys and girls), Nikiski boys and Juneau...
KENAI, AK
WCIA

Sunday Fast Break (12-19-21)

(WCIA) — This season on the Sunday Sports Wrap, Illini legend Cory Bradford joins Marlee Wierda in studio to chat Illinois basketball. Illinois’ all-time career three point leader makes his debut in the WCIA studio to chat Illinois’ win over St. Francis. They chat Big Ten schedule, expectations, players to watch, along with Brad Underwood’s […]
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Brad Messick Takes the Reins as Ryken Head Boys/Co-Ed Ice Hockey Coach

St. Mary’s Ryken is pleased to welcome Coach Brad Messick to the community as the new Head Boys Ice Hockey coach. Coach Messick is currently the Hockey Director at the Capital Clubhouse in Waldorf, Maryland where he is responsible for developing new hockey programs, coaching all levels of hockey programs and maintenance and administrative duties […] The post Brad Messick Takes the Reins as Ryken Head Boys/Co-Ed Ice Hockey Coach appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
WALDORF, MD
KTSM

UNM shoots past short-handed Miners at ‘The Pit’ Sunday night, 78-66

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Katia Gallegos led all scorers with 25 points, while adding seven rebounds, four assists and a season-high four steals but it wasn’t enough as New Mexico (9-4) shot over 53 percent from the field to down UTEP (7-2), 78-66, at The Pit on Sunday night. The Miners jumped out to a quick 5-0 […]
EL PASO, TX
FOX 2

TKO: Tiger’s return to golf enhanced with son Charlie playing alongside

TKO: “The Kilcoyne Opinion” is raving about Tiger Woods return to the golf course after his major car accident earlier in 2021. What made it so exciting? Woods’ son, 12 year old Charlie joined him on the course at the PNC Championship. The younger Woods stole the show at the tournament. TKO thinks Charlie’s golf […]
GOLF
WETM 18 News

Cornell wrestling prepares for the Journeyman Duals in Florida

ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) – Cornell wrestling is preparing for a huge week in Florida. Following a 30-9 victory over former head coach Rob Koll and the Stanford Cardinal and a 7th place finish in the Cliff Keen Invitational, the Big Red have a tough test ahead. Cornell will travel to Florida to compete in the […]
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Boston

Attleboro Hockey Rink Dedicated In Honor Of A.J. Quetta

ATTLEBORO (CBS) – There was a packed house inside Attleboro’s New England Sports Village Saturday night for the dedication of A.J. Quetta Rink. Quetta is the former Bishop Feehan hockey player turned assistant coach who is recovering from a spinal cord injury suffered last year during a game. This weekend, the venue formerly known as Premiere Rink hosted its first hockey tournament under the new name. “It’s fun to have a place named after you. You know this place is going to stick around for a while and generations down the road people see my name and that means a lot,” Quetta said. “Those are best parts of my life to play a game like that and with crowds like that.” A.J.’s Army, a worldwide movement inspired by Quetta, said that all money raised from the tournament will go toward helping Quetta and his recovery.
ATTLEBORO, MA
joeinsider.com

Boys Basketball: Edwardsburg 62, Three Rivers 54

Edwardsburg won 62-54 hosting Three Rivers in Friday’s Wolverine Conference boys basketball. The Eddies had a 23-6 lead after the first quarter and wouldn’t trail from there, although the Wildcats were able to tie the game in the fourth quarter. “We didn’t handle their full court pressure very...
EDWARDSBURG, MI
The Dickinson Press

Vikings keeping close tabs on teams they’re battling for playoff positioning

ST. PAUL — With the Vikings not playing on Sunday, Vikings cornerback Patrick Peterson was preparing last Friday to watch televised NFL games on that day. Then he found out later on Friday that he would have an additional day of viewing. The NFL moved three games for COVID-19...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy