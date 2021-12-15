The virtue of patience Heart River boys prepare for competitive season
By Josiah C. Cuellar
The Dickinson Press
4 days ago
Having a solid season the previous year going 12-10 overall and 7-7 in the region, the Cougars finished fifth. This year will prove to be a new challenge, expressed head coach Erik Klein, recognizing the amount of talent throughout the section. Klein is in his fourth season leading Heart...
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson State is almost ready to take the field for their very first Celebration Bowl. There’s a lot of work that goes on behind the scenes to make this a championship caliber team. That’s where we meet the women behind Jackson State football. “If...
Anything can happen during any game, but what happened during a high school football championship game on Thursday is something you’ve never witnessed before in any football game at any level. Stephenville High School ended up defeating Lyndon Baines Johnson Early College High School, 38-21, in the Texas 4A...
MCKINNEY, TX — A pair of former area high school football standouts are on the cusp of making history. Dowagiac native Caleb Murphy and Cassopolis native Tyrese Hunt-Thompson have emerged as key players for the undefeated, No. 1-ranked Ferris State football team. The 13-0 Bulldogs punched their ticket to...
With the end of Overwatch Season 30 comes a feeling of starting fresh. Not only does the game normally get a patch, but it also marks the beginning of a new ranked season. Players are able to start anew and can try again at reaching their newest goal. Luckily everyone else is in the same boat. They have to play their placements so it is fresh for everyone. However, sometimes it is unclear just how long players have until the ranked season ends. Here is a look at when Overwatch Competitive Season 31 will likely end.
ARLINGTON, Texas – Senior Major Bowden totaled 191 yards rushing and scored three touchdowns to guide China Springs to a 31-7 victory over Gilmer on Friday afternoon in the Texas UIL 4A Division 2 state championship game at AT&T Stadium in front of 23,102. Bowden scored on a 3-yard...
The 2021 Craig Jung Kenai River Challenge Basketball Tournament opens the high school basketball season with a three-day, round-robin tournament at Kenai Central High School running December 16-18th. Teams scheduled for the tournament include the host Kenai Kardinals, Seward (boys and girls), Redington (boys and girls), Nikiski boys and Juneau...
(WCIA) — This season on the Sunday Sports Wrap, Illini legend Cory Bradford joins Marlee Wierda in studio to chat Illinois basketball. Illinois’ all-time career three point leader makes his debut in the WCIA studio to chat Illinois’ win over St. Francis. They chat Big Ten schedule, expectations, players to watch, along with Brad Underwood’s […]
St. Mary’s Ryken is pleased to welcome Coach Brad Messick to the community as the new Head Boys Ice Hockey coach. Coach Messick is currently the Hockey Director at the Capital Clubhouse in Waldorf, Maryland where he is responsible for developing new hockey programs, coaching all levels of hockey programs and maintenance and administrative duties […]
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Katia Gallegos led all scorers with 25 points, while adding seven rebounds, four assists and a season-high four steals but it wasn’t enough as New Mexico (9-4) shot over 53 percent from the field to down UTEP (7-2), 78-66, at The Pit on Sunday night. The Miners jumped out to a quick 5-0 […]
TKO: “The Kilcoyne Opinion” is raving about Tiger Woods return to the golf course after his major car accident earlier in 2021. What made it so exciting? Woods’ son, 12 year old Charlie joined him on the course at the PNC Championship. The younger Woods stole the show at the tournament. TKO thinks Charlie’s golf […]
NEW ORLEANS, La (KLFY) – The 2021 chapter of Ragin’ Cajuns football ended on Saturday night. And if you like happy endings, you’d love this book. Louisiana Football earned its 13th straight win in the New Orleans Bowl with a 36-21 victory over Marshall. It was the last game for the most decorated senior class […]
Howard got the better of long-time MEAC rival North Carolina A&T on Saturday in the inaugural Legacy Classic presented by Michael B. Jordan.
ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) – Cornell wrestling is preparing for a huge week in Florida. Following a 30-9 victory over former head coach Rob Koll and the Stanford Cardinal and a 7th place finish in the Cliff Keen Invitational, the Big Red have a tough test ahead. Cornell will travel to Florida to compete in the […]
ATTLEBORO (CBS) – There was a packed house inside Attleboro’s New England Sports Village Saturday night for the dedication of A.J. Quetta Rink.
Quetta is the former Bishop Feehan hockey player turned assistant coach who is recovering from a spinal cord injury suffered last year during a game.
This weekend, the venue formerly known as Premiere Rink hosted its first hockey tournament under the new name.
“It’s fun to have a place named after you. You know this place is going to stick around for a while and generations down the road people see my name and that means a lot,” Quetta said. “Those are best parts of my life to play a game like that and with crowds like that.”
A.J.’s Army, a worldwide movement inspired by Quetta, said that all money raised from the tournament will go toward helping Quetta and his recovery.
Edwardsburg won 62-54 hosting Three Rivers in Friday’s Wolverine Conference boys basketball. The Eddies had a 23-6 lead after the first quarter and wouldn’t trail from there, although the Wildcats were able to tie the game in the fourth quarter. “We didn’t handle their full court pressure very...
ST. PAUL — With the Vikings not playing on Sunday, Vikings cornerback Patrick Peterson was preparing last Friday to watch televised NFL games on that day. Then he found out later on Friday that he would have an additional day of viewing. The NFL moved three games for COVID-19...
