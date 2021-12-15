The virtue of patience Heart River boys prepare for competitive season

ATTLEBORO (CBS) – There was a packed house inside Attleboro’s New England Sports Village Saturday night for the dedication of A.J. Quetta Rink. Quetta is the former Bishop Feehan hockey player turned assistant coach who is recovering from a spinal cord injury suffered last year during a game. This weekend, the venue formerly known as Premiere Rink hosted its first hockey tournament under the new name. “It’s fun to have a place named after you. You know this place is going to stick around for a while and generations down the road people see my name and that means a lot,” Quetta said. “Those are best parts of my life to play a game like that and with crowds like that.” A.J.’s Army, a worldwide movement inspired by Quetta, said that all money raised from the tournament will go toward helping Quetta and his recovery.

ATTLEBORO, MA ・ 13 HOURS AGO