ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Caribou County, ID

Caribou-Targhee National Forest now accepting applications for project proposals

By News Team
KIFI Local News 8
KIFI Local News 8
 4 days ago

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The Caribou-Targhee National Forest is seeking project proposals for consideration by the Eastern Idaho Resource Advisory Committee (RAC) per the provisions of the Secure Rural Schools and Community Self-Determination Act of 2000.

“The RAC is looking to recommend funding for approximately $750,000 for projects in southeast Idaho,” said Bill Davis, RAC Caribou-Targhee National Forest RAC Coordinator. “This past May, the RAC approved approximately 70 projects for a total of $557,966.”

Projects must have broad-based support and a nexus with public land management activities, including but not limited to road, trail and infrastructure maintenance, soil and rangeland improvements, watershed restoration and maintenance, fish and wildlife habitat improvement, noxious and invasive weeds and recreation enhancements. Prior project approvals included noxious weed treatments, trail reroutes and road improvements. All RAC project proposals must be closely coordinated early in the process with the appropriate Ranger District representative and other key partners during the application process.

The application period runs from Dec. 15 to January 31. The RAC will tentatively review project applications in mid-March and provide their recommendation to the Forest Supervisor.

“Our RAC provides an avenue for the Forest to seek local input on where to expend funds that will best benefit their public lands,” Davis said. The committee is chartered by the U.S. Department of Agriculture under the Federal Advisory Committee Act and consists of 15 members representing a wide array of interests. The projects will include work in 10 counties in southeast Idaho

A copy of the application and related instructions are available online HERE . Links to other information about the Secure Rural Schools legislation and local RAC are available on the same website. Applications must be submitted no later than January 31, 2022, to Bill Davis via email at William.davis6@usda.gov .

Or mail to

Att: Bill Davis
East Idaho RAC c/o Caribou-Targhee National Forest
Dubois Ranger District
Dubois, ID 83423

The post Caribou-Targhee National Forest now accepting applications for project proposals appeared first on Local News 8 .

Comments / 0

Related
KIFI Local News 8

National tech spotlight shines on Idaho Falls for cybersecurity jobs

With an increasing focus on technology and online security, the city of Idaho Falls has caught the attention of cybersecurity experts from around the nation as one of the top places in the country for cybersecurity and information security professionals. The post National tech spotlight shines on Idaho Falls for cybersecurity jobs appeared first on Local News 8.
IDAHO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Idaho Industry
Local
Idaho Business
State
Idaho State
County
Caribou County, ID
Local
Idaho Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bill Davis
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#Local News#Fish And Wildlife#Rac Caribou Targhee#The Forest Supervisor
KIFI Local News 8

State Board of Education approves temporary enrollment rule for public school funding

The Idaho State Board of Education on Wednesday approved a temporary rule shifting the methodology for calculating average daily attendance for public school funding from daily attendance to average full-time equivalent (FTE) student enrollment for the current academic year. The post State Board of Education approves temporary enrollment rule for public school funding appeared first on Local News 8.
IDAHO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
KIFI Local News 8

Businesses: Idaho education politics are hurting state

Political hostility to public education in the Republican-dominated Idaho Legislature is causing some businesses to doubt the wisdom of moving to or expanding in a state that habitually ranks at or near the bottom in what it spends on K-12 students and has had one of the worst graduation rates in the nation. The post Businesses: Idaho education politics are hurting state appeared first on Local News 8.
IDAHO STATE
KIFI Local News 8

Stinking Springs, Egin area temporarily closed over winter to protect wildlife

In collaboration with the Idaho Department of Fish and Game (IDFG), the Bureau of Land Management Upper Snake Field Office will temporarily close the Stinking Springs area near the South Fork of the Snake River to all motorized vehicles and human entry in order to support wildlife survival rates. The post Stinking Springs, Egin area temporarily closed over winter to protect wildlife appeared first on Local News 8.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
KIFI Local News 8

KIFI Local News 8

Idaho Falls, ID
5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Idaho Falls and Pocatello, ID from KIFI Local News 8, Where the News Comes First.

 https://localnews8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy