NHL

Kraken's Calle Jarnkrok: Scores goal, assist Tuesday

CBS Sports
 4 days ago

Jarnkrok scored a goal on one shot and picked up an assist versus San...

www.cbssports.com

whdh.com

NHL announces postponement of another upcoming Bruins game

BOSTON (WHDH) - The National Hockey League on Friday announced the postponement of next Thursday’s game at TD Garden between the Boston Bruins and Colorado Avalanche. Tickets for the game will remain valid for the rescheduled date, which has yet to be determined, according to the NHL. Earlier in...
NHL
The Hockey Writers

4 Wild Players Who Probably Won’t Return Next Season

The 2021-22 NHL season has been going better than anyone could’ve ever expected for the Minnesota Wild. While the race in the Central Division is tight, the Wild are currently leading the division with a 19-8-2 record, good for 40 points. However, even though the Wild are exceeding expectations and the team is playing well, it doesn’t mean that every player will return next season. Whether it’s at the trade deadline or in the offseason, players will be moved or let go of as Minnesota will need to pay some of its pending free agents. Here’s a look at three Wild players who probably won’t return for the 2022-23 NHL season.
NHL
WGR550

Tuch to play his first game as a Sabre on Monday

Tage Thompson didn’t participate in practice. Granato said, “We didn’t know if he’d be in or out. We want to take a further look at him to make sure we’re not putting him in a spot that could make things worse.” Thompson isn’t ruled out for Monday.
NHL
WGR550

Sabres comeback attempt falls short in OT

With a chance to complete a perfect three-game road trip, a Buffalo Sabres comeback was thwarted in overtime by the Penguins. Jeff Carter’s game-winning tally in the extra frame sent the Sabres back to Buffalo on the wrong side of 3-2 finish.
NHL
93.7 The Fan

Penguins take sixth straight win in OT over Sabres

Riding a five game winning streak, the Pittsburgh Penguins looked to finish off their home stand strong against the Buffalo Sabres. Not the same Sabres team that couldn’t buy a win last season, instead a Buffalo team that has started off solid
NHL
CBS Sports

Kraken's Ryan Donato: Goals in three straight games

Donato scored a goal on four shots in Saturday's 5-3 loss to the Oilers. Donato is feeling it lately, as he scored in his third straight game Saturday. The sudden surge has him up to eight tallies, five assists, 57 shots and a minus-8 rating through 27 contests overall. Donato could have some fantasy appeal in deeper formats if he can keep posting bigger numbers than his bottom-six usage would suggest.
NHL
CBS Sports

Kraken's Jared McCann: Buries goal Saturday

McCann scored a goal on three shots, blocked two shots and added two PIM in Saturday's 5-3 loss to the Oilers. McCann gave the Kraken a 2-0 lead within the opening 10 minutes. It was his second goal in four games, though he has just three points through eight contests in December. McCann has been one of the Kraken's most reliable forwards with 12 tallies, 17 points, 62 shots and a minus-7 rating in 25 outings.
NHL
CBS Sports

Kraken's Jordan Eberle: Dishes pair of assists

Eberle notched two assists in Saturday's 5-3 loss to the Oilers. Eberle helped out on goals by Jared McCann and Carson Soucy in the contest. The 31-year-old Eberle has picked up four assists in his last four outings. For the season, the forward is up to a team-leading 21 points (12 goals, nine assists), 56 shots on net and a minus-14 rating in 28 appearances.
HOCKEY
CBS Sports

Kraken's Carson Soucy: Scores in Saturday's loss

Soucy scored a goal on two shots and added two PIM in Saturday's 5-3 loss to the Oilers. Soucy capitalized on a rebound after Jeremy Lauzon had a shot attempt hit the post in the second period. With points in each of his last two games, Soucy is showing a bit of skill on offense. The 27-year-old has four goals, four assists, 31 shots on net, 39 hits, 23 blocked shots and a plus-8 rating in 22 contests this year. He may not have to worry about playing time as much in the near term with Jamie Oleksiak (COVID-19 protocols) out.
NHL
NBC4 Columbus

Blaming omicron variant, NHL resumes daily COVID-19 testing

The NHL reintroduced stricter COVID-19 protocols Saturday that include daily testing and other steps in a bid to limit a growing outbreak among players and team personnel. The enhanced protocols will be put into effect immediately and last through Jan. 1 with an evaluation of their impact no later than Jan. 7. The move follows discussions […]
NHL

