M&A in the transportation and logistics industry was up in a big way in 2021. Many of the catalysts in place during the year appear likely to continue. After multiple quarters of record earnings, transportation companies are flush with cash and need a means of deploying it. Other industry participants are merely looking to gain more control of their supply chains, which are severely disrupted after a post-COVID economic rebound met a transportation network ill-equipped for a freight surge.

INDUSTRY ・ 14 HOURS AGO