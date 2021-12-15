ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Kraken's Carson Soucy: Grabs assist in win

CBS Sports
 4 days ago

Soucy registered an assist in Tuesday's 3-1 victory over San Jose. Soucy's helper brought...

www.cbssports.com

markerzone.com

STARS' TANNER KERO STRETCHERED OFF THE ICE AFTER A HIT FROM BLACKHAWKS BRETT CONNOLLY (W/VIDEO)

Another night in the NHL and another guy stretchered off the ice. We seem to be seeing this more than usual in 2020-21. In Saturday's game between the Dallas Stars and Chicago Blackhawks, Brett Connolly just steamrolled Tanner Kero. Kero was out before he hit the ice, and the fall wasn't pleasant either. The announcers referenced Jacob Trouba's recent hit on the Blackhawks Jujhar Kaira. Khaira was carried out of the arena on a stretcher. The main difference between that one and Connolly's hit is Trouba's was clean. Connolly's was most definitely interference as Kero never touched the puck. Hopefully, he will be ok. Connolly was a given a five minute major for interference, and a game misconduct.
NHL
whdh.com

NHL announces postponement of another upcoming Bruins game

BOSTON (WHDH) - The National Hockey League on Friday announced the postponement of next Thursday’s game at TD Garden between the Boston Bruins and Colorado Avalanche. Tickets for the game will remain valid for the rescheduled date, which has yet to be determined, according to the NHL. Earlier in...
NHL
WGR550

Tuch to play his first game as a Sabre on Monday

Tage Thompson didn’t participate in practice. Granato said, “We didn’t know if he’d be in or out. We want to take a further look at him to make sure we’re not putting him in a spot that could make things worse.” Thompson isn’t ruled out for Monday.
NHL
CBS Sports

Canucks' Kyle Burroughs: Grabs apple in win

Burroughs logged an assist and two hits in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Sharks. Burroughs helped out on Jason Dickinson's empty-net goal in the third period. The 26-year-old Burroughs has three points, 64 hits, 30 shots on net and a minus-5 rating in 26 appearances. With the Canucks missing four defenseman to COVID-19 protocols or injuries, Burroughs' place in the lineup should be safe for a while.
NHL
clevelandstar.com

Oilers seek to spark new win streak in third meeting with Kraken

Like all teams, the Edmonton Oilers prefer to play with a lead. But they take it to extremes. The Oilers failed to score the opening goal in six straight games, losing all six. They snapped that skid Thursday night in a 5-2 victory against visiting Columbus as Jesse Puljujarvi had two goals and an assist.
NHL
NESN

Ex-Bruin Brett Connolly Suspended Four Games After Scary Hit On Tanner Kero

Chicago Blackhawks forward Brett Connolly on Sunday was suspended by the NHL for a brutal hit on Dallas Stars forward Tanner Kero. Connolly, who spent parts of two seasons with the Boston Bruins (2014-2016) will miss four games for the incident, which occurred early in the first period of Saturday’s game. Kero was taken off the ice on a stretcher following the hit, for which Connolly was tabbed with a five-minute major penalty and a game misconduct.
NHL
CBS Sports

Kraken's Morgan Geekie: Grabs helper Saturday

Geekie posted an assist in Saturday's 5-3 loss to the Oilers. In his last four games, Geekie has put up a goal and two assists despite being stuck in a fourth-line role. The 23-year-old center has nine points in 30 contests this year, matching his output from 36 games last season. He's added 42 shots on net, 20 hits and a minus-6 rating in his first year with the Kraken.
NHL
CBS Sports

Kraken's Jamie Oleksiak: In virus protocols

Oleksiak won't play Saturday versus the Oilers after entering the league's COVID-19 protocols. Oleksiak is the fourth Kraken player to enter the protocols during the current league-wide outbreak. He'll need to return two negative tests before he can rejoin the lineup. Carson Soucy will enter the lineup in a third-pairing role.
NHL

