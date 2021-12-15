ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego County, CA

‘Extremely rare’ deep-sea fish washes up on beach; experts say only 31 ever found worldwide

By Nexstar Media Wire, Dillon Davis
 3 days ago

SAN DIEGO ( KSWB ) – Another ultra-rare deep-sea fish have washed up this month on a beach in California, the Scripps Institution of Oceanography at UC San Diego said Tuesday, December 14.

Officials say scientists were notified on December 10 about a deceased female Pacific footballfish found at Swami’s Beach in Encinitas, in San Diego County. The creature measures nearly 13 inches long and weighs 5 pounds, Scripps spokeswoman Brittany Hook said in a news release.

It is the third time in the past month a deep-sea fish was reported near an area beach, including the second such Pacific footballfish , which was photographed on Nov. 13 at a beach in La Jolla. An unusual 4-foot lancetfish also was found dead on Decemeber 1 on the sand at La Jolla Shores .

An ultra-rare Pacific footballfish was reported as washing ashore Dec. 10 at Swami’s Beach in Encinitas, Calif. Researchers with the Scripps Institution of Oceanography at UC San Diego say it’s the third time in the past month a deep-sea fish has been reported near a local beach. (Photos via Scripps Institution of Oceanography)

“Experts don’t have any evidence to theorize why these fish are washing ashore in Southern California, but are interested in learning more about the specimens that have been collected or any new ones that might wash up,” Hook said.

The institution called the most recent find “extremely rare,” noting only 31 known specimens of the specifies have ever been collected. Tissue samples from the fish are being collected for genetic analysis and its stomach contents are expected to be examined by researchers with Anela Choy’s lab at Scripps.

Researchers are reminding the public that if they happen to come across an unusual find at the beach, “do not take it home.” Instead, notify a lifeguard and contact the Scripps Institution of Oceanography at scrippsnews@ucsd.edu or by phone at 858-534-3624.

