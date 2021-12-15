ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Shows

‘The Voice’ Crowns a Season 21 Champ: And the Winner Is…

By Meaghan Darwish, TV Insider
Digital Courier
 4 days ago

The Voice unveiled its Season 21 winner on Tuesday night when the NBC talent competition concluded its latest chapter with a star-studded finale. Coaches...

www.thedigitalcourier.com

Comments / 0

Related
goodhousekeeping.com

'The Voice' Fans Are Absolutely Losing It Over Kelly Clarkson's Big Hallmark News

The Voice and Hallmark fans, prepare for your worlds to collide thanks to Kelly Clarkson. Hallmark’s annual TV movie lineup “Countdown to Christmas” kicked off right before Halloween, and now, only a few weeks before Christmas, there are still many festive titles to watch. Among the upcoming Hallmark movies is a two-part original movie called Sister Swap, which will begin on December 5 with Sister Swap: A Hometown Holiday followed by Sister Swap: A Christmas in the City on December 12. In the second Sister Swap movie, viewers will be treated to Kelly’s incredible voice as part of the soundtrack.
MOVIES
countryliving.com

Blake Shelton Drops Big Announcement on Instagram Ahead of ‘The Voice’ Finale

Blake Shelton couldn’t be prouder about his latest exciting project. Ahead of The Voice season 21 semifinals and finale, the Grammy-nominated country singer announced that the deluxe version of his 12th studio album Body Language has officially hit shelves everywhere. As fans may know, Blake originally released the collection of songs in May, which includes the hit “Happy Anywhere” featuring his wife, Gwen Stefani. Now, the Oklahoma native is treating folks to more new songs.
CELEBRITIES
TVLine

The Voice: Well, Duh — Obviously, Season 21's Winner Is Going to Be…

Season 21 of The Voice has been a roller-coaster ride for viewers. Excellent singers like Team John Legend’s Samuel Harness have been eliminated. Dubious ones like Team Ariana Grande’s Jim and Sasha Allen have gotten further than arguably they should’ve. And somehow Team Legend’s superlative Jershika Maple was forced to sing for the Wildcard Instant Save during Tuesday’s Semi-Finals Results Show. At least she did, in fact, win the Instant Save. Could the powerhouse win the whole shebang, though? Deserving as she is, it’s doubtful. Just ask Rose Short (Season 17), Kennedy Holmes (Season 15), Kyla Jade (Season 14)… Need I go...
TV SHOWS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ariana Grande
Person
Usher
Person
Kelly Clarkson
Person
Blake Shelton
Person
John Legend
TVLine

The Voice Season 21 Winner Already Revealed? Mobile App Indicates [Spoiler] Has Won Ahead of Live Finale

Has The Voice‘s newest champion already been crowned? Hours ahead of Tuesday’s live finale (NBC, 9/8c), the official mobile app for the singing competition appears to indicate that Girl Named Tom (Team Kelly) has won Season 21, beating out fellow finalists Hailey Mia (also Team Kelly), Paris Winningham and Wendy Moten (of Team Blake), and Jershika Maple (of Team Legend). Fans noticed earlier on Tuesday that Girl Named Tom — aka the trio of Ohio siblings Caleb, Joshua and Bekah — were already labeled the “Winner” on the “Artists” page of the app (see screenshot at right). TVLine has reached out to...
CELL PHONES
Sandusky Register

Ohio band captures 'Voice' crown

SANDUSKY — History was made Tuesday night on NBC's "The Voice." Northwest Ohio band, Girl Named Tom, became the first non-solo act to win the singing reality competition in its 21-season history. The sibling trio made up of Joshua, Bekah, and Caleb Liechty, is from Pettisville, Ohio, about 45...
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Winner Is#Nbc#Reality Tv#Voice
EW.com

What to Watch on Wednesday: Survivor crowns a winner after a season of wild twists and turns

Meredith has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Meredith may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links. Netflix is here to sell you more dreams — or at the very least, more highly bingeable reality television. Real estate reality series Selling Tampa is set to take viewers inside the glamorous world of luxury waterfront property on Florida's Suncoast. Produced by Adam DiVello (the mastermind behind Laguna Beach and The Hills), Selling Tampa is a spin-off of the popular docusoap Selling Sunset, which focuses on Hollywood Hills brokerage the Oppenheim Group and all the drama between the brokers that comes along with it. The Floridian version of the show features Allure Realty, an all-Black, all-female real estate firm owned by military vet Sharelle Rosado, who has big plans to grow her brokerage in the booming Tampa real estate market. With fierce brokers and homes just as fabulous, we imagine the Tampa-based series will be bringing in big name viewers in no time. Get ready for glamor — and gators. —Ruth Kinane.
TV SERIES
Digital Courier

‘Hawkeye’: 5 Theories Going Into the Season 1 Finale

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Hawkeye Season 1.]. Hawkeye on Disney+ is wrapping up its action-packed mystery just in time for the holidays. But with the season finale quickly approaching, many bows still remain untied. Teaming up with superfan and wannabe hero Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld), Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner) must work with his new protégé to clear the targets off their backs, all while facing the consequences of his turn as the vigilante Ronin.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV Shows
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Digital Courier

‘The Witcher’: The White Flame Is Revealed in a Thrilling Season Finale (RECAP)

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for The Witcher Season 2 Episode 8, “Family.”]. Throughout the season, we’ve been told that if Ciri’s (Freya Allan) powers end up in the wrong hands, it could lead to all-out destruction. Oh boy, was that right! The Season 2 finale sees a possessed Ciri unleash her unbridled chaos on the world, leading to a monster fight of epic proportions and one of the most exhilarating episodes of television this year.
TV SERIES
Digital Courier

‘Yellowstone’ Origin Story ‘1883,’ Paul Rudd Joins ‘SNL’ Five-Timers Club, ‘Claws’ Final Season, Holiday Toons on Fox

The Yellowstone prequel 1883 takes us to the truly Wild West. Paul Rudd returns to Saturday Night Live for the fifth time, joining a rarefied club. TNT’s campy melodrama Claws unsheathes its final season. While original series episodes are hard to find this close to Christmas, Fox’s animation lineup is all-new.
TV SERIES
Digital Courier

Ben Affleck's ex Katie Cherry gives thoughts on Jennifer Lopez reunion

Katie Cherry thinks Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are "a really good match". The film composer - who dated the 'Tender Bar' actor in 2019 - has opened up on her former flame rekindling his romance with his ex-fiancee 17 years after they called off their engagement. Thank you for...
CELEBRITIES
Digital Courier

Emily in Paris provides escapism, says Lily Collins

Lily Collins thinks 'Emily in Paris' provided an "escapism" amid the coronavirus crisis. The 32-year-old actress plays Emily Cooper in the Netflix series, and she thinks season one of the show provided some much-needed relief during the pandemic. Thank you for reading!. Please log in, or sign up for a...
TV & VIDEOS
Digital Courier

‘The Witcher’: Yennefer Disobeys the Brotherhood (RECAP)

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for The Witcher Season 2 Episode 3, “What Is Lost.”]. For a show that is usually full-steam ahead, this was a more subdued episode by The Witcher standards. That’s not necessarily a bad thing. There were still revelations and plot advancements, but this felt like an episode setting up the pieces for the chaos to come. Even then, a quieter episode of The Witcher still contains a wild monster fight and some mage magic to keep us satiated.
VIDEO GAMES
Digital Courier

Adele nominated for four BRIT Awards

Adele has received four nominations for the upcoming BRIT Awards. The 33-year-old singer has been nominated in the Album of the Year, Artist of the Year, Song of the Year and Best pop/R&B categories after releasing her long-awaited new album '30' in November. Thank you for reading!. Please log in,...
MUSIC
Digital Courier

Aaron Sorkin hits out at 'empty gesture' of gay actors in gay roles

Aaron Sorkin thinks only casting gay actors as gay characters is an "empty gesture" and a "bad idea". The 60-year-old filmmaker has slammed criticism of Spanish actor Javier Bardem being cast as Cuban Desi Arnaz in his new movie 'Being the Ricardos' and insisted the segregation happening in the industry is "a little chilling" because there are certain elements of a character that are just "not actable".
CELEBRITIES
Digital Courier

Michael Sheen: I fell in love with acting at 14

Michael Sheen fell in love with acting when he was 14. The 52-year-old star actually dreamed of becoming a professional soccer player as a child and he even played on the Arsenal youth team - but his focus switched to acting during his early teens. Thank you for reading!. Please...
SOCCER

Comments / 0

Community Policy