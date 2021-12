Allen (toe) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Panthers after practicing fully Friday. Head coach Sean McDermott liked what he saw from Allen in practice Wednesday through Friday, allaying any concerns about the quarterback's availability for Sunday after he hurt his toe in last weekend's loss to. Tampa Bay. Allen may be a bit more reluctant than usual to make plays with his legs after topping the 100-yard rushing mark last week, but his proficiency as a passer should keep him firmly in the QB1 mix, especially since he'll remain a power running option by the goal line despite his bothersome foot.

