Twenty-five more Mainers died, and 1,286 additional coronavirus cases were reported in the state on Friday. The 25 additional deaths include four residents of Androscoggin County, six residents of Aroostook County, two residents of Cumberland County, one resident of Franklin County, one resident of Hancock County, one resident of Kennebec County, one resident of Oxford County, four residents of Penobscot County, two residents of Somerset County, and three residents of York County. Eleven were women and 14 were men. Three were between 40 and 49 years old; three were between 50 and 59 years old; seven were between 60 and 69 years old; six were between 70 and 79 years old; and six were age 80 or older.

MAINE STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO