Ex-Treasury Chief Summers: Rate Hikes Will Put Economy, Markets at Risk

By Dan Weil
 4 days ago
The Federal Reserve will have a tough time preventing a recession as it raises interest rates, putting financial markets at risk, the prominent economist Larry Summers says.

As the central bank meets Wednesday, Fed officials have indicated they may quicken their tapering of bond purchases. Economists expect multiple rate increases next year, perhaps starting in the first half.

“Engineering a soft landing in which inflation comes down but we don’t see a real problem is very challenging,” former Treasury Secretary Summers said Tuesday in a webinar sponsored by the American Council for Capital Formation and cited by MarketWatch.

Consumer prices leaped 6.8% in the 12 months through November, the highest in 39 years.

Plenty of financial assets are in danger, including meme stocks, technology stocks, special purpose acquisition companies and cryptocurrencies, Summers said.

“Super-excited retail [investors are] usually a sign of trouble to come,” he said.

Summers for months has urged the Fed to quicken the pace of its tightening.

“I find the idea that very gradual increases of rates will be sufficient to contain inflation to be somewhat implausible, given what is happening in the labor market,” he said.

The unemployment rate was 4.2% in November.

The Fed should signal that it’s likely to raise interest rates four times next year, Summers has said.

Earlier this week, Summers sounded an alarm on housing.

“We have all seen house prices & rents soar…. If we assume 17% residential inflation, both CPI [the consumer price index] and core CPI, [which excludes food and energy] would have exceeded 10 percent last month,” he tweeted.

