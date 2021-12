Wang Bohua, chairman of the China Photovoltaic Industry Association (CPIA), said on Wednesday that the outlook for new PV installations for 2021 has been lowered from 55-65 GW to 45-55 GW, due to increasing prices for raw materials. The association, however, expects a rebound in 2022, for which around 75 GW of new PV capacity is now being projected. The CPIA also revealed that polysilicon production in China this year could reach 360,000 MT, which would be 24.1% more than in 2020, while wafer production is expected to increase by 54% to 165 GW. Moreover, solar cell and module shipments for 2021 were estimated at 147 and 130 GW with growth of 55% and 59%, respectively.

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 2 DAYS AGO