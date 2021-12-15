Appian Is Expanding the Top of Its Funnel

Launches Oahu Program to help customers easily move away from legacy firewalls with new capabilities, resources, and discounts. Cloudflare, Inc., the security, performance, and reliability company helping to build a better Internet, announced it’s expanding its Zero Trust firewall capabilities to help companies secure their entire corporate network across all of their branch offices, data centers, and clouds—no matter where their employees are working from. Cloudflare also announced Oahu, a new program to help customers migrate from legacy hardware to the Cloudflare One suite of Zero Trust solutions. Now, CIOs can better connect and secure their corporate networks with Zero Trust security—without the traditionally hard, costly or complex migration.

INTERNET ・ 12 DAYS AGO