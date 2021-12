A dislocated finger and slow start to her team’s season has done nothing to derail Aaliyah Frazier’s optimism for her squad, nor has it clouded the vision for her future. The junior point guard’s ability to handle the ball with the concise dexterity she normally possesses has been temporarily disrupted. Still, it is not done away with completely, evidenced in a recent 26-point, 7-rebound effort in the Wildcats’ 48-42 win over Plainfield South, her team’s first win of the season.

BASKETBALL ・ 1 DAY AGO