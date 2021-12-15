ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Retail

How to spot stolen goods in online stores

By Alex Caprariello
WAVY News 10
WAVY News 10
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JqS1h_0dNXgXuT00

( NewsNation Now ) — Would you still want a Louis Vuitton bag if it was pillaged from a store in California during a smash-and-grab robbery? Or a Rolex stolen from a display case?

Online shopping boomed during the pandemic, with more and more people willing to hunt on Facebook Marketplace, Amazon and eBay rather than step into a store. But some people are unwittingly falling into thieves’ hands and helping them make money off their crimes.

The National Retail Federation calls it “organized retail crime.” They say it costs businesses around $700,000 for every $1 billion in sales.

There is an effort underway to curb that number, but online store platforms say it’s at least partly on users to flag items they think might be stolen.

Retired Beverly Hills Assistant Police Chief Marc Coopwood translated his experience from nearly three decades of law enforcement into a career tracking down and exposing cyber criminals. He says petty thieves can push their stolen products easily behind a computer screen.

Social media is ’emboldening’ smash-and-grab robberies, police officer says
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2stq4W_0dNXgXuT00
Marc Copwood looked at several online marketplaces and found red flags of potentially stolen goods for sale. (NewsNation Now)

Social media sites work to protect user privacy — and he says that makes it hard for police departments to track down offenders.

“The information is very protected,” Coopwood said. “And even with a court order, we are not able to get the information that we need to be able to find who posted the product on the website.”

Coopwood pointed out several examples of suspicious products on popular marketplaces. Some red flags stood out immediately — things that everyday buyers should be aware of.

“When it’s discounted so heavily and then there’s no way to get a hold of this person,” he said. “[When] they have an anonymous profile, they are asking for information you should never give them.”

Amazon has a team of 10,000 workers whose sole job is to track down bad actors on the platform. The company spent more than $700 million toward fraud mitigation strategies in 2020.

Sellers are vetted through a video chat before their products go to market.

Meta, corporate owners of Facebook, has a long list of prohibited items on Facebook Marketplace, including anything that’s been stolen.

Businesses trying to sell products there will be initially checked, but Meta requires everyday users to police the marketplace once the product is listed.

Americans speak out: Holiday smash-and-grabs fuel anxiety

They say it’s up to everyone to report suspicious products to the company and police.

“The online marketplace is the new pawn shop, and unfortunately, our laws have not been updated that you can rather quickly and anonymously sell stolen goods online.” said Jason Brewer, executive vice president of the Retail Industry Leaders Association.

Businesses like Best Buy, Nordstrom and Home Depot, which are all victims of organized retail crime, recently sent a letter to Congress asking for help. It says they’re “forced to compete against unscrupulous sellers” and that these criminals are exposing consumers to “unsafe and dangerous counterfeit products.”

They want to see the Inform Act passed. The federal legislation would make online marketplace sellers verify their identities and create more safeguards to prevent bargain hunters from unknowingly buying stolen goods.

“It would essentially create more transparency online,” Brewer said. “It would make it harder for someone to hide behind a screen name and sell a product.”

The bill has bipartisan support, but hasn’t received a vote yet in Washington.

For now, just remember that if the deal looks too good to be true, it probably is.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Washington State
cbslocal.com

Retailers Advocating for Legal Prevention of Online Re-Sale of Stolen Goods

WASHINGTON DC (CBS SF) — All of the goods stolen during the organized retail smash-and-grab robberies happening in the Bay Area lately aren’t just disappearing into thin air; they’re getting re-sold for pure profit. Now retailers are fighting back in the halls of Congress. But where in...
RETAIL
bizjournals

Best Buy, Target petition Congress to stop online resale of stolen goods

Amid a surge in brazen thefts targeting some of the nation's biggest retailers, industry leaders are looking to lawmakers in Washington, D.C., for a solution. The Retail Industry Leaders Association, which represents companies including Best Buy Co. and Target Corp., on Thursday sent a letter to Congress pushing for the Integrity, Notification and Fairness in Online Retail Marketplaces (INFORM) for Consumers Act.
WASHINGTON, DC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Louis Vuitton
thesfnews.com

Buy Online, Pickup In Store Not Without Issues

UNITED STATES—I have never been more frustrated with retailers than I have this past week. You know the hustle and bustle of Christmas can stress anyone out, but that notion of hoping to find the perfect gift just adds onto the stress level. Something that became popular and changed the notion of shopping during the pandemic was the launch of the buy online, pickup in store option. It just saves you so much time people. This past week I had purchased items at two big time retailers.
SHOPPING
Hartford Courant

Connecticut task force will tackle online market for stolen goods

A new task force that Connecticut officials announced Wednesday will work to cut the supply and demand for stolen goods sold online. The effort is a partnership between state government, law enforcement and businesses and the focus is the growing loss of inventory and tax dollars to organized criminals who sell hot items on Facebook, Amazon and other online platforms. The illicit marketplace ...
CONNECTICUT STATE
moneytalksnews.com

If You Find This Thrift Shopping, Buy It

Shopping thrift stores, flea markets and estate sales can be overwhelming. With the sheer volume of stuff, how do you know where to start? How do you spot gems amid all the junk?. As a professional reseller who has been combing through thrift stores for the better part of 30...
SHOPPING
Norwalk Hour

Retailers Urging Congress to Take Action Against Shoplifters Selling Stolen Goods Online

A coalition of major retailers called on Congress Thursday to implement stricter legislation to increase transparency on e-commerce platforms in a bid to deter criminals from being able to easily resell stolen goods online. The chief executives of Best Buy, Dick’s Sporting Goods, Foot Locker, Kroger, Nordstrom, Target, CVS, Walgreens,...
RETAIL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Organized Retail Crime#Online Store#Counterfeit#Newsnation#Facebook Marketplace
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail Stores
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
eBay
NewsBreak
Amazon
95.3 The Bear

Don’t Buy These Items At Walmart

Here are the top 5 items consumer watchdogs suggest we NOT buy at Walmart. The reasons not to buy vary from price to quality. It's not the taste that’s the problem. It’s the price. Walmart sells peanut butter at a higher price than other stores. The difference isn't huge but will add up over a period of time.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
NBC News

The rise of the online Asian grocery store

When Larry Liu moved from Shanghai to Sacramento, California, in 2003 for his job at Intel, he realized the nearest Chinese supermarket was almost two hours by car. With the “ethnic” aisles in traditional brick-and-mortar supermarkets leaving plenty to be desired, Liu resorted to networking with like-minded neighbors via the messaging app WeChat to find some of the foods that reminded him of home.
SACRAMENTO, CA
WAVY News 10

WAVY News 10

12K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for the latest news and weather for Norfolk, Virginia Beach and all of Hampton Roads Virginia. www.WAVY.com

 https://WAVY.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy