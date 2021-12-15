ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

WWII vet says he feels ‘great’ on his 101st birthday: ‘Life can be beautiful’

By Nexstar Media Wire, Marvin Scott
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rxjDc_0dNXgSUq00

NEW YORK ( WPIX ) – Lenny Landau was born during the Roaring 20s, and he’s still kicking it in the 2020s.

“I feel great,” the WWII veteran told WPIX on his 101st birthday. “Life can be beautiful. Take one day at a time.”

In 1920, Prohibition began and women earned the right to vote — and Landau entered the world.

“It was a rough time to be born,” he said. “It was a crazy time.”

WWII vet who survived COVID-19 honored on 105th birthday

Landau exercises every day in his New Jersey home, and he even works at a container company because work “keeps you young,” he said.

He also stressed that “you’ve got to have a positive attitude.”

“You have to have a smile on your face and enjoy everything that you’re doing,” he said.

He told WPIX that he hasn’t been sick since he served in World War II. He credits a flu shot he received back then to his continued health — but other factors, including his wife, have helped as well.

Happy 100th, Bloody Mary: Paris marks cocktail’s birthday

Landau’s wife Sydelle is 25 years his junior.

“Being married to someone 25 years younger does help,” she said, “but he is a happy man. And he enjoys every day.”

Landau celebrated his big day with friends and family. He said living as long as he has is a feat, and he shared his secrets to staying young and living long: “I have a young wife, I have young friends and I have a motto [that] says that ‘you should do a good, anonymous deed every day of your life.'”

Correction: A previous version of this story had an incorrect spelling of Lenny Landau’s name. The story has been updated to reflect the correct spelling.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

Comments / 0

Related
WKRG News 5

Air Force plane appears stuck under I-10 overpass

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A U.S. Air Force plane appeared stuck under an I-10 overpass in Santa Rosa County near Milton Friday afternoon. According to a witness, this occurred at exit 31. From early images of the scene, it appeared that “Ohio Air Guard” was also written on the plane. By 4:27 p.m., […]
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
WRAL

WWII veteran celebrates 97th birthday

This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Throughout his lifetime, WWII veteran Chuck Neighbor has celebrated a few birthdays. But it was the time spent reflecting that made this celebration one to remember.
POLITICS
1420 WBSM

New Bedford World War 2 Vet Laid to Rest on His 100th Birthday

The last time Tony Oliveira was interviewed on Fun 107 was the 75th anniversary of D-Day. He was a young, spry 97 years old. The morning show was doing a broadcast from downtown that morning. We were at Greasy Luck. We watched in awe as he pulled up in his car, parked it across the street, fed the meter and quickly crossed the street, avoiding traffic. Oliveira drove himself to the interview and was an incredible guest, sharing his story about how he enlisted in the military the day after Pearl Harbor was bombed.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#101st#Prohibition#Nexstar Media Inc
The Independent

Jason Hitch death: Unvaccinated 90 Day Fiancé star dies of Covid aged 45

Former 90 Day Fiancé star Jason Hitch has died of Covid-19 complications. He was 45 years old. The reality TV star was unvaccinated and died in a Florida hospital, where his family was by his side during his last moments, his sister Shannon said. She also revealed to TMZ that Hitch had no pre-existing medical conditions.“We are saddened to hear about the passing of Jason Hitch and send our sincere condolences to his family and friends at this time,” TLC said in a statement.Hitch appeared on season 2 of the TLC show in 2014 where he met and later...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WBTW News13

Mayo High School alum to celebrate 101st birthday on Saturday

DARLINGTON, S.C. (WBTW) — Ethel Bramhan of Darlington will be 101 years old on Saturday. She spoke with News13’s Lacey Lee Thursday about her life, her love for God, family and making cakes, just to name a few things that she holds dear to her heart. “Woo, I’m wonderful,” Bramhan said. “When I was coming […]
DARLINGTON, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
World War II
WKRG News 5

Fort Walton Beach police transform park into winter wonderland for annual toy drive

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — The Fort Walton Beach Police Department (FWBPD) is back with its family-fun toy drive and Christmas house decoration competition. The Chester Pruitt park on Hollywood Blvd. has transformed into a walk-through winter wonderland. Different community groups and businesses signed up to decorate Christmas houses built by the police department. […]
FORT WALTON BEACH, FL
The Independent

Former Miss World America says winning contest was ‘horrible’ and she wouldn’t ‘wish crown on her worst enemy’

Former Miss World America Marisa Butler has said that winning the title was a “horrible” experience.The 27-year-old model described her experience of the year she served the title in an interview with Jezebel, and said it left her feeling “belittled”.“Being Miss World America was horrible, and I wouldn’t wish it on my worst enemy,” Butler, who represented the US at Miss World 2018, said. Butler recalled a moment from October 2019 when the owner of the luxury jeweller Jacob & Co, Jacob Arabo, made the model feel uncomfortable at a dining table.Butler claimed that Arabo took away the model’s chopsticks...
CELEBRITIES
WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

10K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

 https://WKRG.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy