One of these days, if your college football coach is any good, chances are another school will try to steal him from you. They will offer money and perks and amenities that would make even Elon Musk lift an eyebrow. Your coach will go because, well, that’s what coaches do. The prevailing beliefs of the tribe are field position, turnover margin and exit strategies. Coaches don’t even enter a room without knowing of another way out first. You can’t blame them. They know they’re only one bad season away from unemployment. Maybe not even that. They’d rather sneak out in the middle of the night than get called out in the middle of a season.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO