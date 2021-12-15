Taraji P. Henson's Gold-Wrapped Topknot Looks so Delightfully Expensive

Taraji P. Henson stepped out on the scene last night for the 4th annual Celebration Of Black Cinema & Television in Los Angeles sporting a sultry, colorful look. The award-winning actress wore a black dress with pops of bold color throughout including hot pink stripes down the sleeves and neon yellow accents. The head-turning look also featured a poofy satin hem that hit just above the ankles and gave way to glittery black high heel sandals. The 51-year-old “Empire” actress also coordinated her makeup with her dress, opting for a hot pink lip and subtle pink eyeshadow. As for jewelry, Henson showed off sparkling oversized hoop earrings and four blinged-out rings. She pulled things together seamlessly with a colorful clutch featuring a sparkling finish. Halle Berry, Jennifer Hudson and Tessa Thompson were also among the famous faces at the star-studded event, which was hosted by Niecy Nash and took place at the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel. This fashionable appearance comes on the heels of last week’s premiere of NBC’s “Annie Live!” Henson played the role of Miss Hannigan. Slip on a pair of chic black sandals. To Buy: Schutz Cadey-Lee sandals, $118. To Buy: Steve Madden Shaye sandals, $90. To Buy: Chinese Laundry Willy sandals, $50 (was $69).

