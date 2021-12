SALINE, MI - In the time it takes Karan Hervey to drive to Liberty School, the Saline Area Schools nurse has gotten three more phone calls. The district has had eight cases of COVID-19 reported on a Thursday morning as Hervey prepares to meet another member of the nursing team at Pleasant Ridge Elementary School to double team administering rapid antigen tests for a handful of students.

SALINE, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO