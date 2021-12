A top-tier 2022 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 will cost $77,445. Bargain Camaros can still be had for $10,000-$35,000. What do you get when you go to Chevrolet’s website and check every single box on your 2022 Chevrolet Camaro order sheet? Quite a lot as it turns out. You get a car that cements the change from a muscle car to a sports car. Obviously, that means several things. For starters, that means a manual transmission, and a big, loud, very American supercharged V8. But is the most optioned-out ‘Maro still a bargain? Or is it more supercar than bargain? Time to find out.

