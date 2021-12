Chart of the Week: Inbound Ocean TEUs Volume Index – USA SONAR: IOTI.USA. The Inbound Ocean TEUs Volume Index (IOTI) measures bookings or shipping orders for twenty-foot equivalent units by estimated time of departure from the ports of origin on a daily basis. This index is a leading indicator of domestic shipping and warehousing activity. Over the past four months, the index’s high and low ranges have become much wider as importers struggle to navigate supply chain delays and ensure inventory will be available for future demand.

