The discovery and sanctions hearings related to the Barry Morphew murder trial will continue at 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 14 in 11th District Court at 142 Crestone Ave. in Salida, presided over by District Judge Patrick Murphy. The hearing was necessitated because the Nov. 9 hearing ran much longer than anticipated, at which time the defense motions related to discovery and sanctions, including claims of unwarranted publicity during the discovery period, were not able to be completed.

CHAFFEE COUNTY, CO ・ 6 DAYS AGO