The William Campbell varsity boys basketball squad continued their stellar start to the hoops season, improving to 4-1 with a 50-41 win over Brookville this past Wednesday night in Naruna. The Generals would trail by three after the opening quarter and the two teams would go back & forth in a physical contest throughout the first half, with the Generals holding a slim 22-20 halftime advantage. The game would remain tight in the second half until the Generals would methodically pull away late in the fourth quarter by getting huge buckets from guards Elijah Jackson (9 points) and Jacob Halsey (8 points including two three-pointers). Senior forward Russell Thompson enjoyed yet another solid outing, leading the way with a game-high 21 points in the victory. Brookville (2-4) was led by Aaron Martin with 16 points while Bishop Harvey added nine points in the loss. William Campbell (4-1) will next enjoy the holiday break and will return to the court on Jan. 4 at home against Rustburg.

CAMPBELL COUNTY, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO