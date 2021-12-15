ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Rosenblatt Securities Stick to Their Buy Rating for Micron

investing.com
 3 days ago

Rosenblatt Securities analyst Hans Mosesmann maintained a Buy rating on Micron on Wednesday, setting a price target of $165, which is approximately 98.10% above the present share price of $83.29. Mosesmann expects Micron to post earnings per share (EPS) of $2.42 for...

www.investing.com

investing.com

Morgan Stanley Stick to Their Buy Rating for Exelon

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) analyst Stephen Byrd maintained a Buy rating on Exelon on Friday, setting a price target of $69, which is approximately 26.93% above the present share price of $54.36. The current consensus among 7 TipRanks analysts is for a Strong Buy rating of shares in Exelon, with an...
STOCKS
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
investing.com

Goldman Sachs Stick to Their Hold Rating for IonQ

Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) analyst Toshiya Hari maintained a Hold rating on IonQ on Friday, setting a price target of $22, which is approximately 31.19% above the present share price of $16.77. Hari expects IonQ to post earnings per share (EPS) of -$0.08 for the fourth quarter of 2021. The current...
STOCKS
investing.com

Raymond James Stick to Their Buy Rating for Cenovus Energy Inc

Raymond James analyst George Huang reiterated a Buy rating on Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) Inc on Friday, setting a price target of C$19, which is approximately 31.77% above the present share price of $11.28. Huang expects Cenovus Energy Inc to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.27 for the fourth quarter...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Earnings Outlook For Micron Technology

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2021-12-20. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Micron Technology will likely report an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $2.11. Micron Technology bulls will hope to hear the company to announce...
MARKETS
investing.com

Bank of America Securities Stick to Their Buy Rating for Fidelity National Info

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Securities analyst Merrill Lynch maintained a Buy rating on Fidelity National Info (NYSE:FIS) on Friday, setting a price target of $142, which is approximately 31.51% above the present share price of $107.98. expects Fidelity National Info to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.26 for the...
STOCKS
investing.com

4 Chip Stocks to Buy for a Year-End Rally

Surging demand from various industries and technological breakthroughs have invited government support and corporate investments into the semiconductor industry to help address the ongoing chip supply crisis. Given the industry’s solid long-term growth prospects, it is wise to bet on chip stocks Micron (MU), NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI), ON Semiconductor (ON), and Kulicke and Soffa (KLIC) now.Analysts expect the ongoing semiconductor shortage to last through next year. However, the global semiconductor industry delivered a 24% year-over-year sales growth in October 2021. Also, the possibility of the House’s passage of the $52 billion CHIPS Act by the end of this year and increasing corporate investments to ramp up chip production is likely to ease the situation by the end of 2022. The growing investor optimism in this space is evident in the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF’s (XSD) 16.8% gains over the past three months, surpassing the SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF’s (SPY) 5.1% returns.
STOCKS
investing.com

Credit Suisse Stick to Their Hold Rating for Centerra Gold

Credit Suisse (SIX:CSGN) analyst Fahad Tariq maintained a Hold rating on Centerra Gold on Friday, setting a price target of C$9.75, which is approximately 11.19% above the present share price of $6.86. Tariq expects Centerra Gold to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.09 for the fourth quarter of 2021.
MARKETS
investing.com

Listing frenzy! Coinbase adds nearly 100 crypto assets for trading in 2021

As of today, Coinbase (NASDAQ:COIN) has 139 tradable assets. The exchange added a whopping 83 assets to its trading list in 2021, nearly double the number of assets it had accumulated in the eight years since its founding. Is this rapid expansion a simple cash-grab? Are any of these lesser-known...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

3 Reasons This Growth Stock Could Be a Monster

Upstart has a unique and useful platform to get more loans in Americans' pockets. It has a huge and growing addressable market. There isn't heavy competition for Upstart's services. Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ:UPST) has been one of the biggest stock stories of the year. It had a tepid debut in December...
STOCKS
investing.com

Roblox Gets Buy Rating From Needham

Investing.com — Roblox Corp (NYSE: RBLX ) shares rose 6% on Friday, looking to reclaim some of this week's losses following a buy rating from Needham. Roblox shares fell 9% Wednesday and a further 2% Thursday after it reported its November metrics, which disappointed investors after missing expectations. However,...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Alphabet Inc. Cl A stock underperforms Friday when compared to competitors

Shares of Alphabet Inc. Cl A (GOOGL) slipped 1.88% to $2,834.50 Friday, on what proved to be an all-around rough trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 1.03% to 4,620.64 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 1.48% to 35,365.44. This was the stock's second consecutive day of losses. Alphabet Inc. Cl A closed $184.83 below its 52-week high ($3,019.33), which the company achieved on November 19th.
STOCKS

