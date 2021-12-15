RIA Edge Podcast: Wipfli's Jeff Pierce's Strategies for Driving Quality RIA Growth

Fidelity Institutional has hired former Salesforce executive Rohit Mahna as the division’s new head of client growth. Mahna will succeed Sanjiv Mirchandani, who retired earlier this year, according to a Fidelity spokesperson. As head of client growth, Mahna will lead the division’s Client Relationship Group, consisting of both sales and management relationship teams. Fidelity Institutional offers custodial services, technology and operational support for wealth management firms, and is led by Mike Durbin. Durbin said Mahna was joining the firm during a time of “increasingly rapid” evolution in the industry.
