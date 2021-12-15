ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rosenblatt Securities Stick to Their Buy Rating for Ambarella

 5 days ago

Rosenblatt Securities analyst Kevin Cassidy maintained a Buy rating on Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) on Wednesday, setting a price target of $250, which is approximately 28.06% above the present share price of $195.22. Cassidy expects Ambarella to post earnings per share (EPS)...

