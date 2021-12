James Gunn is one of the men of the moment when it comes to superhero cinema. In fact, he is one of the few who is working in parallel on a large DC project and a Marvel one. On the one hand, fans are excited about the work he’s doing with the new version of Suicide Squad. And, on the other, they also really want to know when they can finally see Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. The good thing is that, according to Gunn himself, the intention is that the filming of the latter begins at some point (still undetermined) in this year 2021.

