ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Sifu | New Gameplay Today

By Alex Stadnik
Game Informer Online
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article2022 is already filling up with games fans should be excited about, but allow us to add another to the list. Join Marcus Stewart and Alex Stadnik on this episode of New Gameplay Today as they go hands-on with Sifu, developer Sloclap's exciting new action game. Revealed during Sony's...

www.gameinformer.com

Comments / 0

Related
Game Informer Online

A Terminator RTS Game Is On The Way, See The First Battle Against The Machines

A new narrative campaign for Terminator: Resistance just launched last week, and our war against the machines will bleed into 2022 with the newly announced RTS game, Terminator: Dark Fate – Defiance. Developer Cats Who Play and publisher Slitherine today released the first details and two short videos that give us glimpses at how this future war will unfold for PC players.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Sifu Hands-On: Where Age Affects Gameplay in a Unique Way

My first hands-on with an early demo build of Sifu ahead of its February 8, 2022 release confirmed one thing that had been on my mind ever since the very first reveal trailer: that yes, Sifu’s combat is as fun to play as it is to just look and marvel at. It’s just as precise, fluid, impactful, and dynamic as the trailers have portrayed. Its combat is structured similarly to the Batman Arkham games, Sleeping Dogs, and several other games of that ilk, but it became apparent within just seconds after throwing my first couple of punches, kicks, and perfectly timed blocks and counter attacks that there’s a certain authenticity to Sifu’s Kung Fu that feels unprecedented in this space.
VIDEO GAMES
techraptor.net

Sifu is a Nonstop Adrenaline Rush

I can count on one hand the number of games I think have good third-person, hand-to-hand combat. The Batman: Arkham series arguably set the standard for what a solid brawler-type game should feel and play like, with weighty, brutal animations and attack moves. Marvel's Spider-Man came along years later with fast-paced, accessible combo-oriented gameplay that made you feel like a veteran brawler. Here comes a new contender, which might just surpass both of these games. The preview for Sifu, an upcoming martial arts title by Sloclap, blew me away with its complex combat systems and absolutely merciless animations. It's not a game that'll hold your hands by any means, but if you become a master of the martial arts, you're in for a good time.
VIDEO GAMES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marcus Stewart
noisypixel.net

New Crystar Switch Gameplay Trailer Introduces the Sisterly Avenger, Kokoro

Publisher NIS America has shared a new character introduction trailer for the FuRyu-developed RPG Crystar, coming to Nintendo Switch in Spring 2022. This trailer highlights Kokoro, a bubbly close-ranged combatant who excuses an aura of considerable sisterly care, though she seeks vengeance for a tragedy she endured. Crystar is an...
VIDEO GAMES
mxdwn.com

The Game Awards 2021: Evil West New Gameplay Trailer

After a year of being revealed, Evil West has reappeared at The Game Awards 2021. Flying Wild Hog is back and gave us, at long last, the premier gameplay trailer of their upcoming demon slaying epic wild west epic. The gamplay trailer shows The hero slaying monsters with his trusty...
VIDEO GAMES
pushsquare.com

Tchia Continues to Look Wonderful in New Gameplay Trailer

There were a bunch of big games shown off at The Game Awards, but one smaller title that caught our eye was Tchia. This indie title isn't a new announcement, but each time we see it, we're reminded that it looks just lovely. Playing as a young inhabitant of a...
VIDEO GAMES
hardcoregamer.com

Trek to Yomi Looks Terribly Intense in New Gameplay Trailer

Samurai fans got another look at the newest major entry to the genre to day with the release of a new gameplay trailer for Trek to Yomi. Just as one might expect from a game styled after all the old black and white samurai movies, there’s a mixed-bag of things to take away from it. For one, the aesthetic is beautiful in that classical black and white manner, yet the action is…severe to say the least. Have a quick look at it below.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
dotesports.com

New Pokémon Legends: Arceus gameplay demonstrates how to catch Pokémon in Hisui

New gameplay footage from Nintendo’s Japanese YouTube channel has given fans a closer look at what to expect when catching Pokémon in the upcoming Pokémon Legends: Arceus. The clip, which begins at 5:58, starts by showing off some of the places where Pokémon live in Hisui. Players will be able to explore and find Pokémon in locations like grassy fields, which are home to Bidoof, Starly, and Ponyta; beaches and coastlines, where Buizel and Floatzel frolic happily in the sand; autumnal forests, where Turtwig and Yanma are common; and moonlit areas, where Clefairy can be found. Catching these Pokémon isn’t as simple as always engaging them in a battle and lowering their HP, though. In Arceus, trainers will have to be a little more crafty about how they catch ’em all.
VIDEO GAMES
cinelinx.com

Take a Peek at New Tchia Gameplay in a New Game Mechanics Trailer

The Game Awards brought us a new gameplay trailer for the wholesome looking Tchia. The new gameplay trailer shows off the seas of Tchia, as our adventurous heroine of the same name sails and explores the picturesque archipelago inspired by New Caledonia. Hidden treasures, risky ascents and acrobatic jumps are just a glimpse of the possibilities in this sandbox open-world, but that is not all. Revealed for the first time in detail at The Game Awards is the soul-jumping mechanic that allows Tchia to take control of almost any animal and object she can find on the islands. Players will be able to soul-jump into animals and take to sea, land, and sky as she embarks on her journey. Exploration is key and whether you’re moving underwater as a fish or taking to the sky as a parrot, Tchia’s soul-jumping gives players a wealth of perspectives to look upon the gorgeous setting.
VIDEO GAMES
Siliconera

New Monark Gameplay Trailer Shows Off Its Battles

Monark is the latest Furyu RPG being put together by people who worked on Shin Megami Tensei games. Rather than a turn-based RPG, like SMT, it gets more strategic. To help people better understand how it works, there’s a new video. In the latest Monark gameplay trailer, NIS America explains its battle system.
VIDEO GAMES
Game Informer Online

Monster Slaying Survival Game Praey for the Gods Surprise Launches Today

Praey for the Gods has been in Steam Early Access since 2019, but it’s officially 1.0 as of…today! Furthermore, the game is also available on consoles. The game has been kicking around for some time, having first been revealed in 2015. It caught our attention thanks to its Shadow of the Colossus-inspired boss battles. Set in a frozen, open world, you play as a warrior outfitted with tools such as a glider and grapple hook used to scale titans as well as mountains and other structures. As a survival game, you’ll also have to catch food and craft items/equipment to survive the unforgiving landscape. If this is your first time hearing about the title, the launch trailer below offers a good idea of what the experience entails.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
SONY
windowscentral.com

STALKER 2 devs share new screenshots, gameplay details

STALKER 2 developer GSC Game World has shared several new screenshots and gameplay details for the upcoming Xbox and PC exclusive. The screenshots show a version of The Zone that has partially been reclaimed by nature, yet still suffers from the devay and devastation brought about by dangerous mutants and warring factions.
VIDEO GAMES
noisypixel.net

New DNF Duel Gameplay Trailer Highlights The Mesmerizing Dragon Knight

Nexon and Arc System Works have revealed a new character gameplay trailer for their upcoming fighter DNF Duel. The game is being co-developed by Neople, a subsidiary of Nexon, and Arc System Works, who have a portfolio of acclaimed fighters such a Granblue Fantasy: Versus. This new trailer highlights Dragon Knight, a sword-based combatant battling alongside her dragon, Astra. She is undeniably flashy and seems to be primarily close to mid-ranged.
VIDEO GAMES
gamingbolt.com

Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodhunt Receives New Gameplay Trailer

Developer Sharkmob has been hard at work on its upcoming multiplayer battle royale game Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodhunt, which also received a new trailer at this year’s The Game Awards. Check out the trailer down below. The trailer showcases various facets of the gameplay experience- climbing buildings...
VIDEO GAMES
attackofthefanboy.com

SIFU Hands-On Preview

Beat ’em up games have somewhat gone out of style in recent years, but that’s not stopping French developer Sloclap from taking on the genre and bringing it up to speed for the modern era. Mostly known so far for their 2017 work in Absolver, the studio is on track in 2022 to release their second game in the genre with Sifu. While Sifu looks similar to the 2017 release with it’s third person camera angle and martial arts roots, the developer has added some wrinkles to the traditional formula that beat ’em ups have followed. We recently got a chance to play through a preview build of SIFU which gives us a peek at one level of the game, some of the systems at play, and of course, the kung-fu combat.
VIDEO GAMES
noisypixel.net

Pokémon Legends: Arceus Reveals Nearly 2 Minutes of New Gameplay Footage

On Nintendo Japan’s Youtube, their recent “Cat Mario Time” video revealed roughly 1 minute and 45 seconds of new Pokémon Legends: Arceus gameplay footage. Various bits of exploration and Pokémon real-time interaction are displayed, providing a sense of the type of open-world esque experience players can look forward to in early 2022. I also had no idea this “Cat Mario Time” segment was even a thing, but the more you know, I guess.
VIDEO GAMES
Game Informer Online

Halo Infinite Campaign | New Gameplay Today Live

Cue the gregorian chant. Tell your boss you’re sick. It’s finally time. Halo Infinite’s campaign is here, and to celebrate the momentous event, we’re streaming the first two hours of the game live on Twitch starting at 12:30 CT!. The return of Master Chief has long...
VIDEO GAMES
wccftech.com

Star Wars: Hunters New Gameplay Trailer Showcased by Zynga and Lucasfilm Games

A new gameplay trailer for Star Wars: Hunters was showcased today by Zynga, Inc. and Lucasfilm Games. This trailer showcases some of the gameplay features found in the upcoming competitive arena combat game. The game has entered soft launch on Google Play for Android devices in select markets and will be available in soft launch on the App Store early next year.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy