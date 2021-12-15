ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

SC’s emergency management agency to assist in tornado recovery efforts in Kentucky

By Tim Renaud
 3 days ago

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – South Carolina’s top emergency management agency is sending resources to Kentucky to assist after a deadly tornado outbreak.

Governor Henry McMaster said he has authorized the South Carolina Emergency Division to send its chief of operations and logistics to help with tornado response and recovery efforts.

“Team South Carolina is ready to provide any and all aid we can lend,” said Governor McMaster. “We have relied on the people of Kentucky during some of South Carolina’s most difficult times. We are duty-bound to help a fellow state in need, and we’re going to help our friends who’ve been there for us when we needed them the most.”

Gov. McMaster’s office said SCEMD’s Chief of Logistics, Guy Gierhart, left early Wednesday morning. While in Kentucky, he will coordinate disaster relief personnel and supplies coming to the state from across the country.

How to help tornado victims: Nexstar relief drive benefitting American Red Cross

“My first day at SCEMD was October 2, 2015, just as South Carolina was being severely impacted by the historic 1,000-year flood,” said Gierhart. “The people of Kentucky helped us then and during every disaster we’ve experienced since. Their official request came in, we wasted no time getting ready to go.”

Gierhart will primarily work out of the state emergency operations center in Frankfort.

The American Red Cross of South Carolina is also sending disaster response volunteers to assist Kentucky in recovery efforts.

