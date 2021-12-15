ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ex-officer Derek Chauvin pleads guilty to federal charges in death of George Floyd

By Associated Press
 3 days ago

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin has pleaded guilty to federal charges of violating George Floyd’s civil rights.

Chauvin’s plea Wednesday means he will not face a federal trial in January, though he could end up spending more years behind bars when a judge sentences him at a later date.

Chauvin sentenced to 22 1/2 years for George Floyd’s murder

Chauvin, who is white, was convicted this spring of state murder and manslaughter charges for pinning his knee against Floyd’s neck during a May 25, 2020, arrest as the Black man said he couldn’t breathe Chauvin was sentenced to 22 1/2 years in that case.

The federal charges included two counts alleging that Chauvin deprived Floyd of his rights by kneeling on his neck as he was handcuffed and not resisting, and then failing to provide medical care.

Chauvin appeared in person Wednesday for the change of plea hearing and wore an orange short-sleeved prison shirt.

Three other former officers — Thomas Lane, J. Kueng and Tou Thao — were indicted on federal charges alongside Chauvin earlier this year. They are still on course for trial early next year on those charges, with a state trial still to come.

Floyd’s arrest and death, which a bystander captured on cellphone video, sparked mass protests nationwide calling for an end to racial inequality and police mistreatment of Black people.

In Minnesota, defendants with good behavior serve two-thirds of their sentence in prison, and the remaining one-third on supervised release, also known as parole. Under that formula, he’s expected to serve 15 years in prison on the state charges, and 7 1/2 years on parole.

Under sentencing guidelines, Chauvin could get a federal penalty ranging from 27 years to more than 33 years in prison, with credit for taking responsibility, said Mark Osler, a professor at the University of St. Thomas School of Law. But the guidelines are not mandatory, and Osler estimated Chauvin would be sentenced toward the lower end of the range.

As part of the plea deal, Chauvin also pleaded guilty to violating the rights of a then-14-year-old boy during a 2017 arrest in which he held the boy by the throat, hit him in the head with a flashlight and held his knee on the boy’s neck and upper back while he was prone, handcuffed and not resisting.

To bring federal charges in deaths involving police, prosecutors must believe an officer acted under the “color of law,” or government authority, and willfully deprived someone of their constitutional rights. That’s a high legal standard. An accident, bad judgment or simple negligence on the officer’s part isn’t enough to support federal charges. Prosecutors have to prove the officer knew what he was doing was wrong in that moment but did it anyway.

According to evidence in the state case against Chauvin, Kueng and Lane helped restrain the 46-year-old Floyd as he was on the ground — Kueng knelt on Floyd’s back and Lane held down Floyd’s legs. Thao held back bystanders and kept them from intervening during the 9 1/2-minute restraint.

All four former officers were charged broadly in federal court with depriving Floyd of his rights while acting under government authority, but the federal indictment broke down the counts even further. The first count against Chauvin alleges he violated Floyd’s right to be free from unreasonable seizure and unreasonable force by a police officer when he kept his knee on Floyd’s neck, even after Floyd was unresponsive.

The second count alleges Chauvin willfully deprived Floyd of liberty without due process, including the right to be free from “deliberate indifference to his serious medical needs.”

In the 2017 case involving the then-14-year-old boy, Chauvin is charged with depriving the boy, who was handcuffed and not resisting, of his right to be free of unreasonable force when he held him by the throat, hit him in the head with a flashlight and held his knee on the boy’s neck and upper back while he was in a prone position.

According to a police report from that 2017 encounter, Chauvin wrote that the teen resisted arrest and after the teen, whom he described as 6-foot-2 and about 240 pounds, was handcuffed, Chauvin “used body weight to pin” him to the floor. The boy was bleeding from the ear and needed two stitches.

That encounter was one of several mentioned in state court filings that prosecutors said showed Chauvin had used neck or head and upper body restraints seven times before dating back to 2014, including four times state prosecutors said he went too far and held the restraints “beyond the point when such force was needed under the circumstances.”

The other three former officers are still expected to go to trial on federal charges in January, and they face state trial on aiding and abetting counts in March.

FOX59

Indiana State Police confirms 1 dead in plane crash in Monroe County

UPDATE: (12/18/21): The FAA released the following statement to FOX59: A single-engine Piper PA-32 crashed south of Bloomington, Ind., around 8:10 p.m. local time Friday. The pilot was the only person on board. The plane was flying from Indianapolis Metro Airport to Monroe County Airport in Bloomington. The FAA and NTSB will investigate. The NTSB will be […]
INDIANA STATE
FOX59

4 Indianapolis-area executives sentenced for loan fraud scheme

INDIANAPOLIS — Four Indianapolis-area small business lending executives were sentenced in federal court for a 13-year spanning conspiracy to defraud the Small Business Administration (SBA) in connection with its program to guarantee loans made to small businesses. All of the executives worked for Westfield-based Banc-Serv Partners LLC and were convicted following a two-week jury trial […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Japan police search house of man linked to deadly Osaka fire

OSAKA, Japan (AP) — Japanese police on Saturday searched the house of one of the patients at a mental clinic where a fire gutted an entire floor in an eight-story building, killing 24 people trapped inside. An Osaka police investigator told The Associated Press that the man is a possible suspect. A small fire broke […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
FOX59

State lawmakers unveil bills targeting violent crime in Marion County

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Five senate Republicans revealed measures they are proposing which they hope will make an impact on crime in Marion County. With more than 250 homicides, they are joining the fight against the violence. Senate Bill 6, authored by Senator R. Michael Young (R-Indianapolis), aims at reducing the number of people accused of […]
MARION COUNTY, IN
FOX59

Marion County court suspends support of Bail Project in Indy

INDIANAPOLIS — The Marion County Superior Court is suspending its support of The Bail Project, effective immediately, some three years after Indy operations began. A letter to the Bail Project obtained by FOX59 states that after reviewing data from the third quarter of 2021, criminal judges voted to suspend support of The Bail Project pending […]
MARION COUNTY, IN
FOX59

All members of US missionary group freed in Haiti after 2 months in captivity, police say

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — The remaining members of a U.S. missionary group who were kidnapped two months ago in Haiti have been freed, Haitian police and the group said Thursday. The spokesman for Haiti’s National Police, Gary Desrosiers, confirmed to The Associated Press that the hostages had been released, but did not immediately provide additional […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
